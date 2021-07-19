POCATELLO — A juvenile female bicyclist was struck by a car at a busy Pocatello intersection early Monday evening.
The 5:15 p.m. collision occurred at North Grant Avenue and West Custer Street near Irving Middle School.
The juvenile female bicyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the crash.
An update on her condition was not immediately available, but her injuries were reportedly serious.
The juvenile female driver of the Nissan sedan that struck the bicyclist stopped following the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene.
Both the car and the bicycle suffered minor damage. Police did not take the driver of the car into custody following the incident.
The names of the driver and the bicyclist will not be released because they are both juveniles, police said.
West Custer Street from North Lincoln Avenue to North Hayes Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
