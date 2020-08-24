At approximately 1600 hours on Aug, 23, Power County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call about 2 juveniles that had been involved in a dirt bike crash out at the sand dunes outside of American Falls.
Search and Rescue, Power County Sheriff’s Deputies, Power County EMS, and Life Flight all responded.
One juvenile was taken by Life Flight, the other by personal vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center.
Neither sustained life threatening injuries as they were both wearing helmets and full protective gear.
Case is still under investigation, and names will not be released due to both parties being juveniles.