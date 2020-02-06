The Shelley Senior Center has not only been able to deliver meals in recent months, but also small birthday and holiday gifts to homebound residents who could use a little cheer and company. In addition, they’ve been able to help seniors shovel their driveways, provide pet food for those struggling to care for their animals due to a lack of resources, and even line up some musical entertainment for those who come to the center for lunch.
But they couldn’t do all of that without community members who are willing to donate items and their time to help the center meet such needs. And many of those volunteers are coming through JustServe.org.
“I know the JustServe program has really enhanced the way we do things here with volunteers,” said Denine Wong, site manager for the senior center. “It’s been very invaluable to us since we started.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides the JustServe website, which connects volunteers with local organizations like the Shelley Senior Center, as a service. But it is a nondenominational, community-oriented website, said Kim Adams, the JustServe specialist for the Shelley area and the JustServe assistant for the North America Central area.
“The church provides the platform as a gift to the community,” she said.
While there are some limitations — projects can’t have a political or advocacy focus, be for profit, require volunteers to solicit or handle money, or involve proselytization, according to the website — Adams said there aren’t any costs associated with using the site for either organizations or volunteers.
“The website is free for everyone,” she said.
As of Thursday, there were more than 40 projects in the Shelley area listed on the site. And there was a lot of variety when it came to things people could do.
For instance, they could participate in “The Winter Exchange.”
“Anyone who has an extra coat can hang it on the wall and anyone who needs a coat can come pick one up,” Adams said, adding that at least 60 coats have been given away this winter.
People could also sign up to serve lunch at local schools, donate canned goods, fresh dairy and bakery items to the food bank, host a STEM, Lego, writing, computer coding or book club for kids at the library, straighten and line up headstones at a cemetery, or make wood blocks for the fire department.
Adams says those who visit JustServe.org can enter their ZIP code to find projects they’re interested in near them. And there are not only opportunities in Shelley, but surrounding communities.
Larry Fisher, regional public affairs director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Thursday that there were nearly 120 service projects available in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area.
“JustServe just keeps growing,” he said. “More and more people and organizations are using it as a resource both to find volunteers or to look for volunteer opportunities to serve.”
That includes those in Shelley.
Adams said more organizations and volunteers have begun using the site in recent months as awareness has increased. And she’s hoping to continue that momentum.
Adams and other JustServe specialists in the area are working with high schools in Shelley and Firth on a “Share the Love” promotion.
Adams said they’re encouraging students to provide some type of meaningful service this month. Those who participate get a shirt and a chance to win some free food, courtesy of local businesses.
“They’re encouraged to use the site but are not limited to that,” Adams said, adding that the youth can come up with their own volunteer ideas. “We’ve asked them to take a photo of them doing a service and come show us or post it on Instagram with #lovejustserve.”
Adams says many people are willing to help their communities, but they need a place where they can learn about the opportunities available. JustServe.org provides that avenue.
“It’s one of the easiest ways to identify ways you can volunteer in the community,” she said.