Ege Cankus Turkish ISU student

Ege Cankus, a Turkish student and tennis player at Idaho State University holds a flag of Turkey on the school's tennis courts. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Imagine never being able to revisit the places of your childhood.

Such is the case for Ege Cankus, a student attending Idaho State University who plays for the men’s tennis team. Cankus, who grew up in Gaziantep province in Turkey, will never be able to revisit the elementary school he first attended nor will he be able to train in the facility where he honed his tennis skills after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake leveled virtually every building and structure where he grew up.

