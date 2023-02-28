Imagine never being able to revisit the places of your childhood.
Such is the case for Ege Cankus, a student attending Idaho State University who plays for the men’s tennis team. Cankus, who grew up in Gaziantep province in Turkey, will never be able to revisit the elementary school he first attended nor will he be able to train in the facility where he honed his tennis skills after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake leveled virtually every building and structure where he grew up.
“Almost every single one of the places I went to as a child is nothing now,” Cankus said. “The tennis club that I grew up at and the school that I went to totally collapsed. Basically, there is nothing left from my childhood.
The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, beginning on Feb. 6, have killed at least 50,000 people with many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, U.N. Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday.
Griffiths said that three weeks after the magnitude 7.8 quake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by strong aftershocks including on Monday, the scale of the disaster is now much clearer: At least 44,000 people have been killed in Turkey and about 6,000 in Syria mainly in the rebel-held northwest.
Cankus said he vividly remembers exactly what he was doing when he first learned of the earthquakes.
“I was with my Turkish friend who is on the ISU volleyball team up late doing homework when she said that an earthquake happened,” he said. “I thought in the beginning that it was just something small so we didn't actually realize what was happening. Then after 10 or 15 minutes my friends from back home started texting me and asking me about my dad who lives in the city. They were all saying, ‘How is he doing?’ Then I started panicking.”
Cankus’ father is a doctor who lives and works in Gaziantep province, which is located in south-central Turkey and was one of the areas most affected by the quake and aftershock.
When Cankus first realized how serious the quake was, he frantically called his father.
He didn’t pick up.
“So I called my mom who lives on the coastal area and she told me that my dad had called her and said that he was okay and that he was going to the hospital to try and help out,” Cankus said. “It wasn’t until the next day that I called him and he answered. He told me it was so bad, that so many buildings had collapsed and so many people had died.”
Griffiths told the council meeting focusing on Syria that before the earthquakes 15.3 million people — 70 percent of the country’s population — needed humanitarian assistance, and he said he saw during a post-quake visit that in harsh winter conditions entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.
“Early assessments indicated 5 million people in Syria require basic shelter and non-food assistance,” the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said. “In many areas, four to five families are packed into tents, with no special facilities for older people, people with chronic illnesses or those with disabilities.”
In addition, Griffiths told council members that hundreds of buildings are at high risk of collapsing, thousands more may need to be demolished, the risk of disease is growing amid a pre-quake cholera outbreak, and the price of food and other essential items is climbing higher.
“Women and children face increased harassment, violence and risk of exploitation and the need for psychosocial support is great,” he said.
Cankus said the hardest part of this experience has been knowing how much the crisis has affected his father.
“This has really affected his mental health,” Cankus said. “I think in the past two weeks I have only been able to talk to him on the phone twice.”
While most of Cankus’ friends moved away from Gaziantep province he said that he has been unable to get in touch with the few childhood friends that remained in the city. Not knowing what may have happened to them and just realizing the severity of the situation has been “just devastating,” he said.
The two very large earthquakes on Feb. 6 in Turkey “caused an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damages,” the equivalent of 4 percent of the country’s 2021 GDP, according to a World Bank rapid damage assessment report released Monday.
The report said recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated with economic disruptions will also add to the cost of the earthquakes.
Cankus said he and his friend from Turkey that is also attending ISU are working to create some fundraising and donation opportunities for the people affected in Turkey. He said he has been blown away by the resilience of his people and simply wants to help out in any way that he can.
“There are so many Turkish students attending school in the U.S. and we all talk on a WhatsApp group,” Cankus said. “We are all talking about ways we can help out. Also, it’s like the entire country is rallying behind one another. Hopefully we can help out some more.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
