POCATELLO — A local man has recently turned one of his childhood pastimes into a new business venture in the Gate City.
Pocatello residents Matt Williams and his wife Chelsey have plans to open a one-stop-shop for brick-building enthusiasts called Just Brick It inside Wilson Plaza (611 Wilson Ave. Ste. 2) near the end of this month.
“We're hoping to open on the 29th or 30th, the last weekend of the month,” Williams said. “Iit's all dependent on when we get the rest of our shipments in. Lego is kind of particular about how they handle stuff for independent dealers and we’re still waiting on a few things.”
The Williams family is currently working to turn the space on Wilson Avenue into the brick-building hub of Southeast Idaho and the surrounding area, with plans to offer several different brands including Lego, Mega Bloks and Cobi.
Williams' passion for building with bricks, particularly Lego, began when he was young. As a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, Legos were one of the few toys that could keep him entertained for hours, he said.
“I have ADHD so my parents started buying them for me when I was five,” he said. “It seemed to be the only thing that I would sit down with for hours and just plug away on. You can build or create whatever you want. And you can create whatever you want, especially nowaday. The kind of stuff you can make with them and all the bricks they have, you can build to your heart's content.”
Williams said he spent a decent amount of time as a kid building pre-packaged kits, spending time playing with the creation once it was finished. He also owned a huge tub of loose bricks and would spend time creating his own brick inventions.
“As I got older, I would put kits together and then display them in the house,” he said. “We have a bunch of these shelving units and display cases we would put them in and then I would hang all of my ships from the ceiling. So once I got older once they got built they pretty much stayed together.”
Williams said he was working to become an assistant football coach at Idaho State University before he decided to open Just Brick It. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, ISU closed it’s campus for several months and when Chelsey’s job was shut down as well he had to start stocking shelves at a local retailer to make ends meet.
“So I went back to Smith’s and started throwing freight for them and worked my way up,” he said. “I used to collect Legos a lot when I was a kid, but it was always kind of like a side hobby. During COVID, we just started collecting them again and really got into it. I didn't want to spend the rest of my life in grocery retail and decided I wanted to do something that I was into so I just combined my work experience with one of my hobbies.”
Aside from the sets only available directly through Lego online or a Lego store, Williams said he intends to carry all the new sets. Additionally, he is working with an investor who has put together a few rare or retired sets that Williams will sell once the store is open. Eventually, the plan is to also carry a plethora of loose individual bricks and mini figures, he said.
“As a collector here in Pocatello you can't find anything unless you go to Boise or Salt Lake City,” he said. “I talked to a lot of people that are also collectors here and some people make monthly drives to Salt Lake. So, our thinking was we want to be like a hub in Southeast Idaho for brick-building. We want people to come here to get whatever they want.”
The walls, which Williams was painting to match the exact colors of certain Legos while talking to the Idaho State Journal, will be adorned with completed sets for people to admire, sets for people to purchase and two rooms with brick-building tables and loose bricks for children to play with while browsing, he said. Williams said he hopes that families will consider renting out either one or both rooms for small gatherings or get-togethers. He hopes the space will be large enough to accommodate birthday parties, but encourages families to call ahead of time to get more specifics.
“We want to be more than just a place where people come to shop,” Williams said. “We want this to be an experience for people. We want this to be a whole vibe when people come in.”
The Williams are looking forward to bringing a unique business to the Gate City area, one they feel has been underserved in the community and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
“We’re just super excited to get going,” Williams said. “We’ve got a ton of great feedback already and people are really excited about things.”
To learn more about Just Brick It, follow them on Facebook.
