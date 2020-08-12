POCATELLO — A second jury trial has been scheduled for the Fort Hall man who in April had his voluntary manslaughter conviction overturned in connection to the June 2009 beating death of a Pocatello bar bouncer.
About four months after the Idaho Supreme Court released its unanimous opinion that vacated the voluntary manslaughter conviction and subsequent 15-year prison sentence against Martin Edmo Ish, 62, for the killing of Eugene Lorne Red Elk, a 56-year-old bouncer at Duffy’s Tavern in Pocatello, 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Wednesday scheduled what will be a second jury trial for Ish on Dec. 7 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Ish appeared for the Wednesday hearing in front of Carnaroli via video conference from the Bannock County Jail where he is currently incarcerated. Ish’s Pocatello attorney, John Scott Andrews of the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office, and Steve Herzog, the Bannock County prosecutor, both attended the hearing via Zoom. Carnaroli hosted the hearing from his courtroom at the Bannock County Courthouse.
In addition to scheduling the jury trial, Carnaroli, Herzog and Andrews discussed potential impacts to the jury selection process caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carnaroli said the courts will empanel 125 jurors for Ish’s second trial, a process that may take place at a large venue in order to accommodate all jurors with physical distancing measures in place or the parties will meet with each juror independently.
Moreover, Carnaroli and the attorneys discussed dates in which the parties must disclose to each other what exhibits and evidence they plan to present at the trial.
Despite an earlier effort from Andrews to move the jury trial to another jurisdiction, Carnaroli ruled late last month that Ish’s trial will take place in Bannock County.
On July 14, Andrews filed a motion requesting a change of venue on the grounds that Ish could not be afforded a fair and impartial trial in Bannock County considering he had already been found guilty in April 2017 of an voluntary manslaughter charge in connection to Red Elk’s death. Further, Andrews argued that just prior to Ish’s conviction, his son, Anthony Ish, was tried and convicted of murder in federal court in Pocatello.
“There was substantial media coverage of the trials,” Andrews wrote. “In fact, media coverage of Anthony Ish’s trial led (then-6th District) Judge (David C.) Nye to grant a change of venue which resulted in a jury being selected from Twin Falls County.” Nye is now a U.S. district judge serving at the Federal Courthouse in Pocatello.
On July 30, Carnaroli denied Andrews’ motion, stating that he did not believe the concerns Andrews presented would negatively impact Martin Ish’s due process rights or rights to a fair trial.”
Among myriad issues raised in the appeal that resulted in the new trial for Martin Ish, the Idaho Supreme Court opined that a ruling from Nye finding prosecutors did not remove a potential juror with discriminatory intent was “unsupported by substantial, competent evidence and … clearly erroneous.”
Martin Ish is accused of beating Red Elk outside Duffy’s Tavern in 2009. He was arrested in June 2015.
Red Elk, a bouncer at Duffy’s, was found severely beaten outside the pub and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died from those injuries three days later.