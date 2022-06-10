IDAHO FALLS — The jury in the trial of Marshall Hendricks found him guilty of second-degree murder on Friday for shooting and killing Rory Neddo in September 2019.
Hendricks of Rigby is scheduled to be sentenced in September to a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence on the charge.
Hendricks was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, but the jury had the option of convicting him for second-degree murder.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said the sentencing may be moved up because Hendricks completed some presentence materials when he pleaded guilty.
“We are always happy when we are able to achieve justice in these cases,” Bean said of the ruling.
For the previous five days, the jurors listened as Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer and Defense Attorney Allen Browning questioned witnesses, including friends of Hendricks and Neddo and investigators.
Friday opened with Browning calling Hendricks himself to testify.
According to Hendricks, he received a call from his then-girlfriend Hope Dixon on Sept. 2 in which she was upset and said she needed to talk. Hendricks said he drove to her residence and learned that Neddo was angry at him because he learned Hendricks was having a relationship with Jessica Hendricks, then known as Jessica Nielsen and Neddo’s ex-girlfriend. Marshall and Jessica were married in 2021.
Marshall said he had a phone conversation with Neddo in which he said Neddo threatened him and Jessica.
“He said something about blowing my kneecaps out and said he was going to make me watch as he slit Jessica’s throat,” Marshall said.
Both Dixon and Jessica told the jury in their testimonies that they heard Marshall tell Neddo, “If you want to fight, let’s fight. I’m at Hope’s house.”
Marshall claimed that his statement has been misinterpreted, and that he meant for Neddo to understand that it was a bad time to fight because he was at Hope’s house, with several children present.
Spencer challenged that claim, both during cross examination and in his closing argument, telling the jury it was not believable the statement would be interpreted as anything other than an invitation to fight. Both Dixon and Jessica testified that they expected there was going to be a fistfight between Marshall and Neddo.
After the call Marshall retrieved his gun, which was reportedly kept in Dixon’s car, and sat in the garage.
Jessica testified that she told Marshall that Neddo may bring “Smoke,” a friend they said was involved with gangs and who was described as dangerous. She said Marshall told her that if Neddo brought a friend, he would shoot them both.
According to Marshall’s testimony, however, he never made those statements, and he said he didn’t believe Neddo would even arrive.
Marshall said he then heard Dixon yell “they’re here” and saw a car pull up.
Marshall said Neddo exited the passenger seat and began approaching them. He said the driver, Jason Wessells, also exited the car, but did not approach as quickly.
Marshall said he had never met Wessells before. Wessells is Neddo’s brother, who testified on Thursday.
Marshall said he told Neddo “Let’s talk about this, but that Neddo responded by telling him he would “never talk again.” Marshall said he believed Neddo was going to attack him, and that he pointed his gun at Neddo in the hope it would make him stop.
Marshall said Neddo then began “chest-bumping him” and told Marshall that if Marshall didn’t shoot him, he was going to “jack you up.”
“I tried, tried to get him to stop, but he wouldn’t,” Marshall told the jury.
Marshall then shot Neddo in the face, killing him.
Other witnesses have given different versions of how that confrontation played out.
Both Wessells and Dixon testified that it was Neddo, not Marshall who said “Let’s talk about this.”
Jessica has testified at repeated hearings that Neddo shoved Marshall, but Wessells has said Marshall shot Neddo without provocation.
Spencer questioned Marshall on why he did not call the police or leave the residence when he knew Neddo was coming over. Marshall claimed his car had overheated and needed to cool off before it would start. He repeated that he did not believe Neddo would arrive, so he did not see the need to call police.
Spencer argued in his closing statement that Marshall could not argue he acted in self-defense because he invited Neddo to the fight and did not take advantage of opportunities to leave or otherwise avoid the situation. He said Idaho’s “stand your ground” laws don’t apply because he was at Dixon’s residence, not his own.
Browning, however, said his client’s statements showed he had no ability to leave, due to his car’s issue. He noted that when Marshall did leave, it was in Jessica’s car, as his own was still not functioning.
Spencer also asked Marshall about statements he made when he accepted a plea deal in 2021. Marshall pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He later withdrew from that agreement and instead chose to face a jury.
“I didn’t wait for his hand to come back up, and I shot him,” Marshall had said during the 2021 plea hearing. “I killed him.”
Spencer noted Marshall told District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. at the time that he accepted the prosecution’s statement that he was unjustified in shooting Neddo. Spencer asked him if he had lied under oath. Marshall said he only admitted to “accepting” the statement, but not agreeing with it.
In his closing argument, Spencer told the jury the defense’s attempts to make them focus on Neddo’s drug addiction and whether he was known for violence were a distraction.
Spencer focused on the 20 minutes leading up to the shooting. Marshall invited Neddo to a fight, which he said was one factor that erased self-defense.
Instead of leaving the residence, calling police or closing the garage door and sheltering inside, Marshall reportedly retrieved a gun, told Jessica he was going to shoot Neddo, then waited in the garage until Neddo arrived.
Spencer said that even if Neddo was a threat, told Marshall he would seriously hurt him and pushed him, it did not give adequate justification for Marshall to shoot him.
“Chest-bumping, even throwing a punch, does not create great bodily harm,” Spencer said.
Spencer said Marshall’s actions and words before the shooting also showed premeditation. He cited Jessica, who said Marshall told her he was going to shoot Neddo and anyone with him.
Browning, in his closing argument, disputed the standards Spencer was holding his client to.
There is no legal standard saying a person needs to see a weapon before they use deadly force.
Browning also cited multiple witnesses who said Neddo had a reputation for violence and carrying guns. Before the shooting, Neddo reportedly made threats to Marshall and Jessica.
All of that, according to Browning, establishes that Marshall reasonably feared for his life when Neddo approached him.
“This case is over when we know Rory’s known to carry a weapon.”
Browning also said running was not practical for Marshall in the situation.
“How are you going to run away from a guy who’s that high and knows where you live?” Browning asked the jury.
Both attorneys indicated the case had been emotionally taxing for them. Browning hesitated near the end of his closing argument, telling the jury he wanted to make sure he did not forget anything that may help his client.
“I just hope I’ve done an adequate job of describing why this man is not guilty,” Browning said.
Spencer also said the case had been a “heavy burden” on him for three years, one he now had to pass to the jury.