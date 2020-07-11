Officials with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello say snow fell in some of Idaho’s higher elevations three times in June.
While getting snowflakes that late in the season isn’t unheard of, officials say it is still unusual, especially when it happens more than once.
“Snow in June in east Idaho does occur, but it's not a common occurrence. Looking back through the records, snow has occurred in Stanley in 7 (out) of 47 Junes on record,” meteorologist Alex DeSmet wrote in an email response to the Journal. “What is unprecedented is multiple rounds of snowfall in June.”
DeSmet says his office hadn’t issued a winter weather advisory for the area in June since 1998. But that changed last month when they had to put out multiple advisories — for the first time ever. They issued winter weather advisories for June 7-8 as well as June 15-17.
DeSmet said they had accumulating snowfall in the Smiley Creek area between Stanley and Galena Summit and in the central Idaho mountains in general on three occasions in June. In addition, the 2-inches of snow that fell in Clayton within one hour’s time in mid June were enough to down trees and power lines.
“What's more, just before June began, accumulating snow fell in low elevation areas as well, with the Idaho Falls area seeing several inches of snow,” DeSmet said.
He noted that the temperatures ranged from a few degrees below normal to slightly above normal in June, despite the cold low pressure systems that moved through the area.
“Around the cold low pressure systems, the weather was mainly warm and dry,” DeSmet wrote.
And conditions are expected to continue moving that direction in the months ahead.
NOAA’S Climate Prediction Center forecasts above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in Idaho through September.
“Odds strongly favor above average temperatures with decent odds for drier than average precipitation,” DeSmet wrote. “Of course, there will still be an occasional cool down and showery period mixed in, but overall warmer and drier conditions are favored.”
The National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services are also anticipating above-normal wildland fire potential throughout the state in August. Conditions are expected to be closer to normal in most of Eastern Idaho by September.