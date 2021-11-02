When the polls closed in Pocatello and Chubbuck Tuesday night, two local residents secured seats as the newest members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.
In Zone 5, newcomer candidate Deanna Judy (2,193 votes) defeated incumbent board member and current chair Dave Mattson (1,698 votes), and in Zone 2, Heather Clarke (1,941 votes) defeated Clayton Armstrong (1,352 votes) and Idaho S. Law (79 votes).
“I’m a little overwhelmed, but I am really thankful for the people that have supported me along the way,” Judy said. “I just don’t know what to say. I am so grateful for the way our community has come together. My message is that unity is what we need right now after so much division and I really hope that our community will feel like they are a part of everything that happens in our district.”
Judy continued, “I feel there is an untapped power and resources if we include parents and the community in the decisions that we make. I am really thankful to my husband, family and all the volunteers that helped me. Lastly, thank you to Dave Mattson, who sacrificed so much time during the two terms he served and I think everyone is so appreciative of his service. I hope that people continue to be a part of the decisions that are made and are involved in the process moving forward so that we can have the best for our students.
The races for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School board seats in Zone 2 and Zone 5 were both decided by sizable margins, with Judy defeating her opponent by over 12 percent and Clarke defeating Armstrong by nearly 17.5 percent.
“It’s been a long couple of weeks but I am very happy,” Clarke said. “There have been some really great people doing stuff behind the scenes and I am so appreciative of those people. I think our community recognizes what we need and I obviously have so many people to thank because I could not have done this by myself.”
Clarke continued, “I am a little shell shocked because I have also never done this before. As a first time candidate, It's difficult to put into words as to what this means when people who did not know me before took the time to vet who I am and what I stand for. They were able to believe in me enough to help and believe that I can make a difference for the district. I am really looking forward to it. I am ready to move forward so it’s time to put all the negativity aside and focus on how we can work together for the district, the community and specifically the kids.”
Additionally, Chubbuck resident Angie Oliver ran unopposed for the seat in Zone 1, which was left vacant after Jackie Cranor chose not to seek reelection.