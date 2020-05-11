POCATELLO — A local judge will consider arguments next week to set aside the guilty plea and imposed sentence against a former fifth-grade Grace Lutheran Elementary School teacher accused of inappropriately touching one of his female students last fall, court records show.
The motion hearing comes on the heels of the Pocatello prosecutor handling the case, Ian Johnson, the 10-year-old victim and her parents being excluded from the sentencing hearing last week of accused former teacher, 50-year-old Ricardo “Rick” Rafael Torres.
During the Tuesday hearing last week, 6th District Judge Steven A. Thomsen punished Torres — who pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery after initially being charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery — with a suspended 30-day jail sentence, one year of supervised probation and about $700 in fines.
The motion hearing, scheduled to occur via Zoom on May 18 at 9:30 a.m., will allow both prosecutor Johnson and Torres’ Pocatello attorney, Stratton Laggis, to present arguments for and against Thomsen setting aside Torres’ guilty plea. An approval of the motion would allow the victim and her parents to make impact statements to the court, which could lead to Thomsen implementing a different punishment in the case.
Johnson declined to comment on Monday, citing a practice not to comment on pending litigation.
Johnson filed his motion to set aside Torres’ guilty plea last Wednesday, the day after the victim’s parents complained their being excluded from the sentencing hearing was a “great miscarriage of justice.”
Because the victim in the case is a child, the Journal is not identifying her or her parents.
“We do want to say that we have been entirely happy with Ian (Johnson’s) handling of this case, and our communication with the Victim Witness Coordinator Becky (Rodriguez) has been great,” the victim’s mother said Monday. “They have really helped us through this process and now we just hope that the judge will take this motion seriously.”
The victim’s mother said she will accept any penalty Thomsen decides to deliver — that is if Thomsen grants Johnson’s motion next week and a new sentencing hearing is subsequently scheduled. However, she said she has her doubts that Thomsen can be fair and impartial after hearing the victim impact statements she and her family would provide considering he has already handed down a sentence once before in this case.
“Whatever the judge decides we will be fine with, but I’ve seen people with lesser charges get harsher sentences before,” the victim’s mother said. “I struggle to believe that Thomsen would hand down a different sentence after hearing our statements because he has already decided what he thinks is a fair punishment. We are just waiting on the sidelines to see where this goes and are hopeful to have an opportunity to say our piece.”
The victim’s mother said she and her family will not be present for the motion hearing next week, but has been assured by Johnson that no issue will prevent him from attending the hearing.
Last week, the girl and her parents never got an opportunity to provide their victim impact statements to the court — a constitutional right in the state of Idaho — due to a technical glitch with Zoom, the digital hosting service used during Torres’ sentencing, Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong told the Journal last week.
Laggis said Johnson’s inability to participate in last week’s hearing and his subsequent motion to reset that hearing has had no effect on his handling of the case.
”As far as how the judge has handled this case I am indifferent to it right now and I personally don’t think the judge has done anything wrong,” Laggis said. “The state typically doesn’t appear for sentencing hearings on misdemeanor cases so I was not surprised the prosecutor or victims were not present last week.”
Pocatello police initially charged Torres in November 2019 with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection to an incident that happened on the Grace Lutheran Elementary School’s playground in September of that year. The incident involved Torres allegedly spanking the victim, according to Pocatello police records provided to the Journal last fall.
Pocatello police launched their investigation into the matter after the victim’s father shared what happened with a friend who had connections with the FBI. An FBI agent then contacted Pocatello police about the playground incident.
The victim’s mother said the playground incident occurred less than two weeks after Torres was advised by her as well as Grace Lutheran Elementary School officials not to physically touch her child after he allegedly placed the girl between his legs and started tickling her sides and armpits during a school-sponsored overnight camping trip to Camp Perkins in Stanley. The victim’s mother said she witnessed the incident at Camp Perkins herself.
Grace Lutheran Elementary School initially placed Torres on administrative leave following the September playground incident and subsequently terminated him in October, Grace Lutheran Elementary School Executive Director Robert Raschke told the Journal.
After the victim, her parents and Johnson, as well as Torres and Laggis, participated in a mediation process earlier this year, a plea bargain was reached in which Torres agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in exchange for Johnson dismissing the misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
While Torres faced nearly the same penalty had he been convicted of either crime — up to six months in jail and maximum fines of $1,000 to $2,000 — Laggis told the Journal in February that Torres agreed to the plea bargain on the basis of clearing his name, in that Torres did not believe his alleged actions warranted being charged with a sex crime, regardless of the penalty.