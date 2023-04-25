Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media in his office at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Planned Parenthood and a group of physicians are arguing an opinion made public from Idaho’s chief legal officer saying that the state’s abortion laws prohibit referring patients out of state for abortions is having a chilling effect, even if the office later withdrew the opinion.

In a hearing held in district court on Monday, representatives of Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the opinion in question, issued March 27 to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, doesn’t pose a threat because it has since been withdrawn and that the office wouldn’t have jurisdiction to enforce the law anyway.

