POCATELLO — A 6th District judge on Monday granted a new sentencing hearing for a former local teacher accused of touching one of his female students inappropriately last fall.
Judge Steven A. Thomsen on Monday granted a May 6 motion to set aside the judgement of conviction against former Grace Lutheran Elementary School teacher, 50-year-old Ricardo “Rick” Rafael Torres. Pocatello prosecutor Ian Johnson filed the motion after he, the alleged 10-year-old victim in the case and her parents were unable earlier this month to participate in Torres' sentencing hearing via Zoom, a cloud-based video conferencing platform being used by courts throughout the state to facilitate criminal hearings and proceedings.
Due to restrictions for in-court appearances in place because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom facilitated the Monday hearing, with Thomsen appearing from the Bannock County Courthouse and both Johnson and Torres’ Pocatello attorney, Stration Laggis, participating remotely. The Zoom hearing was also broadcast live on YouTube.
Pocatello police initially charged Torres in November 2019 with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with an incident that happened on the Grace Lutheran Elementary School’s playground in September of that year. The incident involved Torres allegedly spanking the victim, according to Pocatello police records provided to the Journal last fall.
Pocatello police launched their investigation into the matter after the victim’s father shared what happened with a friend who had connections with the FBI. An FBI agent then contacted Pocatello police about the playground incident.
Grace Lutheran Elementary School Executive Director Robert Raschke told the Journal earlier this month that the separate investigations by the school and Pocatello police into the playground incident were unfolding simultaneously and had the FBI not contacted police, Grace Lutheran officials would have.
The victim’s mother said the playground incident occurred less than two weeks after Torres was advised by her as well as Grace Lutheran Elementary School officials not to physically touch her child after he allegedly placed the girl between his legs and started tickling her sides and armpits during a school-sponsored overnight camping trip to Camp Perkins in Stanley. The victim’s mother said she witnessed the incident at Camp Perkins herself.
Grace Lutheran Elementary School initially placed Torres on administrative leave following the September playground incident and subsequently terminated him in October, Raschke told the Journal.
After the victim, her parents and Johnson as well as Torres and Laggis participated in a mediation process earlier this year, a plea bargain was reached in which Torres agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in exchange for Johnson dismissing the misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
In granting Johnson's motion on Monday, Thomsen has set aside the punishment he levied against Torres — a suspended 30-day jail sentence, one year of supervised probation and about $700 in fines — on May 5 after Torres pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in February. Thomsen ordered a new sentencing hearing, of which a time and date for that hearing was not scheduled during the Monday hearing.
Johnson declined to comment on Monday afternoon, citing a practice not to comment on pending litigation, but provided an explanation during the hearing as to why he and his clients were unable to participate in the May 5 sentencing hearing.
In addition to attempting to access the May 5 hearing on multiple occasions via the link provided to him by the 6th District courts, Johnson said he also attempted to manually enter a provided meeting identification number and password to no avail. Furthermore, Johnson said he attempted to call the clerk of Thomsen’s court to relay his technical concern but was unable connect with her.
Thomsen said that in addition to his clerk attempting to contact Pocatello Victim Witness Coordinator Becky Rodriguez several times via telephone during the May 5 hearing, his clerk also sent Rodriguez an email to inquire why they were not present.
Johnson confirmed Rodriguez received the phone calls to her work line and the subsequent email, but because she was sequestered with him, the victim and her family inside the staff meeting room at City Hall, she did not receive knowledge of those attempts to contact her until after the May 5 sentencing hearing had concluded.
In Idaho, victims have a constitutional right to confront their accuser and to provide the court with a statement about how the alleged crime has impacted them, Johnson added.
Thomsen noted that he had no intentions of depriving the alleged victim of her constitutional rights, adding that he was partly granting the motion because of the clear attempts on behalf of Johnson to participate in the May 5 sentencing hearing.
Laggis argued that Johnson should have had ample time to familiarize himself with the Zoom software and ensure he could participate in the hearing because the courts had previously provided all parties with at least two notices of the upcoming May 5 hearing, of which one included instructions for using the Zoom software.
After granting Johnson’s motion, Thomsen also recused himself from the case and ordered a new Sixth District Judge to oversee the newly granted sentencing hearing. As his reason for recusing himself, Thomsen cited comments the victim’s parents told the Journal earlier this month regarding Thomsen’s inability to remain fair and impartial when handing down a new sentence having once already delivered a sentence he thought to be fair in the matter.
Thomsen said his earlier sentence would have no impact on any newly imposed sentence, but recused himself as a means of erring on the side of caution.
As of Monday afternoon, a new judge and a date for the new sentencing hearing had not yet been set.