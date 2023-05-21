Great Dane

A Great Dane named Momo stands in the foreground Thursday as Idaho Animal Rescue Network founder Jenna Redheart, left, addresses a small crowd outside Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston before receiving the Spirt of Idaho Award from U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo.

 Austin Johnson/The Lewiston Tribune

Three of the Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation last year, Miley, Momo and Neffy, waited in the parking lot of the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

The dogs, their owners and volunteers from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network were at the courthouse last week as a woman was sentenced for six counts of animal cruelty, all misdemeanors, by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds with 13 people in the courtroom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.