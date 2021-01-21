POCATELLO — A 6th District magistrate judge on Thursday found there was enough evidence against a local man accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls for several years to send the case to district court.
Judge R. Todd Garbett ordered all three felony lewd conduct against a child charges against Trenton Jared Powell, 41, of Pocatello, be bound over to district court after a two-hour remote hearing hosted via Zoom that involved both alleged victims and one of Powell’s relatives, all of whom are now adults, providing testimony.
Dressed in a white dress shirt and dark tie, Powell, along with his Pocatello attorney Patrick Davis, participated in the remote hearing from Davis’ office. Garbett, Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer and one alleged victim participated from the Bannock County Courthouse while the other victim and Powell’s relative participated remotely.
The Idaho State Journal is not naming the people who testified on Thursday because the case involves sex crimes.
The first victim, now age 25, testified that the first time Powell abused her was around 2007 when she was 11 years old at a home in Chubbuck. The first victim testified that the sexual abuse continued for approximately six more years until Powell and her then-17-year-old boyfriend got into a physical altercation.
The testimony of the first victim alleged that Powell used manipulative and grooming techniques to convince her the sexual abuse was actually acceptable conduct and that it meant the two were in love.
“He said that he loved me and that we were in a normal relationship that two people would be in,” the first victim said. “... He told me that he loved me and wanted to marry me once I turned 18.”
When Tranmer asked if she and Powell ever actually got married, the first victim replied, "Legally, no.”
Asked for clarification, the first victim said, “He printed out a fake marriage certificate online and had me sign it, saying we could be married this way until we could be legally married.”
During cross examination, Davis asked how this victim became involved in the case. She explained that the mother of the other alleged victim contacted her mother. After learning there was at least one other alleged victim, she said she decided to come forward with concerns that there could be even more victims who have been abused or the potential for more future victims.
Though the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office obtained enough evidence to criminally charge Powell with the three felony lewd conduct offenses, prosecutors have previously said there are likely other victims who have not yet come forward. Prosecutors are encouraging these other victims to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 so that additional charges can be filed against Powell.
The second victim to testify is also now 25 years old. She testified that Powell began sexually abusing her around 2009 when she was age 13.
The second victim provided similar testimony surrounding the manipulative behaviors Powell would use to convince her the sexual abuse was normal and that he wanted to be in an actual relationship with her. The girl then testified that three months after the abuse began, Powell sat her down and showed her his marriage certificate with the first victim, claiming that the two were in love and that he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with the second victim, but that the pair could still engage in sexual acts.
“He told me that we were not in a relationship like he was with (the first alleged victim) and that he didn’t love me like he did her,” the first second victim said. “He said that I could still keep coming over to his house, but we couldn’t hold hands and kiss anymore but we could still have sex.”
The second victim testified that Powell then showed her a video on his cellphone of him raping the first victim to prove that he was in fact in love with the first victim. Further, the second victim testified that Powell rationalized the conduct between the two because it was normal for a man to become attracted to a woman once they hit puberty.
Both victims testified that Powell would videotape some of the sexual interactions between them and that they were not afraid of getting pregnant because Powell told them he had a vasectomy.
The final witness to testify Thursday was a 23-year-old female relative of Powell’s who said she once confronted Powell about the alleged abuse of the two victims. When this witness was around age 13 Powell explained to her the nature of his relationship with the first victim, the 23-year-old said.
“He sat me down and told me that when (the first alleged victim) was around 12 or 13 she had come on to him, he couldn’t resist and they fell in love,” she said. “He said now they were in a relationship that the world could not understand yet. … He told me it was very dangerous.”
This witness said she decided to testify in this case to tell the truth and because Powell needs to “take some accountability and stop manipulating people.”
Testimony regarding specific information about Powell’s alleged abuse and his reasoning for the alleged abuse was necessary Thursday in order for Garbett to send the case over from magistrate to district court. Not only did prosecutors need to present evidence about the abuse occurring, but also that the intent of the abuse was to arouse or gratify Powell’s lust, passion or sexual desires.
Though Davis argued there was not sufficient evidence to bind two of the three lewd conduct charges over to district court, Garbett disagreed, saying the state had met its burden of proof before ordering the case be heard in district court.
Powell will soon have an arraignment hearing in district court where he will have the opportunity to enter a plea in the case for the first time. The case is expected to go to trial so long as the parties do not reach a plea agreement, Davis told the Journal after the hearing.
If convicted of any of the three felony lewd conduct charges, Powell faces up to life in prison. In addition, Powell could face a fine of up to $50,000 for each of the three lewd conduct charges if he’s convicted.