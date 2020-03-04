POCATELLO — For the second time in as many months, it has been announced that one of the big four national bank branches will permanently close in Pocatello.
After Wells Fargo officials last month announced the May 13 closure of the Wells Fargo Bank in downtown Pocatello, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced its consolidating the branch located inside Fred Meyer on Yellowstone Avenue with a branch in Ammon in Bonneville County near Idaho Falls on May 14.
“This spring, we will consolidate the Pocatello Fred Meyer Chase branch with the full-service Ammon branch,” JPMorgan Chase regional spokesperson Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot told the Idaho State Journal in a Wednesday email. “Accounts will remain with Chase so no action is required to use existing checks, ATM/debit cards or credit cards. We look forward to serving customers at the new location or at our other Idaho branches and ATMs, online at chase.com or via the Chase Mobile App.”
Donahoe-Wilmot said that an increase in mobile and online transactions coupled with a decrease in customer traffic at the Chase bank inside Fred Meyer at 800 Yellowstone Avenue was the primary driver for the company’s decision to close the branch, which had been open for 20 years.
Though the bank front inside Fred Meyer will close, Donahoe-Wilmot said the ATM in the parking lot will remain active.
“Customers will have a drive-up ATM at the Pocatello Fred Meyer location to handle their transaction needs,” She said. “The ATM can handle most customer transactions. Chase also has strong mobile and online capabilities that will continue to assist customers with their banking needs.”
Donahoe-Wilmot declined to comment on how many employees the closure will affect, citing a company policy that prevents discussing human resource-related issues.
Chase leased the space it occupied inside Fred Meyer and will return the property to them when the bank closes on May 14, Donahoe-Wilmot said.
The consolidation leaves the Pocatello and Chubbuck area without a Chase bank, though Donahoe-Wilmot said the company will continue to explore all options moving forward.
“We are continually evaluating opportunities and what best meets our customer’s needs,” she said.
Wells Fargo customers can still visit the remaining Gate City area bank branches at 950 Yellowstone Ave. near the Winco supermarket and the other at 4195 Yellowstone Ave. near the Pine Ridge Mall.
A regional spokesperson for Wells Fargo told the Journal last month that decreased foot traffic was also the reason for closing the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 333 S. Main St.