Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is a local nonprofit that raises money and collects food for the All About the Animals Coalition, a collaborative group of animal welfare organizations. Their goal is to find humane options for stray community cats and to put a stop to unnecessary euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets in east Idaho.
Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is named in honor of long time Pocatello residents Gene and Dorothy Galloway’s dogs who have passed away, and the pantry itself has a mural of their dogs painted on the front by local artist Bob Beason.
The food pantry accepts food not only for cats and dogs but for all animals and household pets.
“We even have ferret, guinea pig, parakeet, bunny and hamster food,” said Debbie Brooks of Silvercreek Realty Group and president of All About the Animals.
“That's what we're looking for, you know, any kind of pets. We wanna make sure that people's animals don't go hungry. You don't know somebody's story,” Brooks said.
Brooks shared her story and what motivates her to be a part of the food pantry.
“I've been hungry before. When we were growing up, sometimes we didn't have enough to eat, but we were taught to always make sure our animals had food,” she said. “(Animals) don't always have a voice, you know? And they don't complain if they're getting hungrier and hungrier, and they still love you. They don't have anybody to stand up for them,” which is precisely what Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry aims to do.
One of the organizations that is part of the All About the Animals Coalition is Bannock Feral Friends, which has accomplished over 1,500 spays and neuters of feral cats this year. They also help rehome strays by working with foster parents in the area.
Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is located at Phil Meador Subaru in Pocatello where donations can be dropped off during business hours. You can also contact Vickie Hansen at lhansenvickie@gmail.com or 208-223-5975 or call Debbie Brooks at 208-339-1778 to make a donation or to ask any further questions.
