Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is a local nonprofit that raises money and collects food for the All About the Animals Coalition, a collaborative group of animal welfare organizations. Their goal is to find humane options for stray community cats and to put a stop to unnecessary euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets in east Idaho.

Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is named in honor of long time Pocatello residents Gene and Dorothy Galloway’s dogs who have passed away, and the pantry itself has a mural of their dogs painted on the front by local artist Bob Beason.

