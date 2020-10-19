Paulette Jordan, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Idaho, takes it as a good sign for her campaign that she's enjoyed a recent fundraising uptick.
Jordan's campaign brought in $567,000 during the quarter ending on Oct. 1, compared with $548,000 raised during that same three-month period by her Republican opponent, Sen. James Risch.
"People who love Idaho of all walks of life, they want to see new leadership," Jordan said.
Risch, nonetheless, maintains a sizable advantage with his campaign war chest. At the end of the reporting period, the Risch campaign still had $2.6 million in cash on hand, compared with $344,000 by Jordan's campaign.
Jordan was campaigning in Southeast Idaho on Thursday and Friday.
Though Idaho is generally regarded as a safe red state, Jordan is convinced people who have become disillusioned by politics and haven't been participating because no candidate has stuck up for them represent the real majority of voters in Idaho. She noted 400,000 people in the state have already requested absentee ballots, and the high voter turnout should benefit her campaign, as it represents an alternative to the status quo.
"I've gone to people all over the state who have said, 'This is the first time we've ever had an elected official come meet with us,'" Jordan said.
During her local visit, Jordan hosted a well-attended town hall event. Jordan, who is a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, also met with leaders from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Business Council. She said the tribal leaders emphasized the importance of protecting the public from the coronavirus, maintaining a balance between the needs of industry and protecting public lands and the environment and combating food insecurity.
"I'm here to be protective of everyone's rights to access education and health care and be protective of our public lands," Jordan said.
If elected, Jordan said making sure COVID-19 stimulus payments are directed to the "right places," taking a proactive approach toward preventing people from losing housing amid an economic downturn and keeping food bank shelves stocked would be among her top priorities.
She described her opponent as a socialist who believes in corporate welfare, as well as "cutting taxes to enrich himself."
"The U.S. Senate has never heard a voice like mine," Jordan said.