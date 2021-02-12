POCATELLO — Students at College of Southern Idaho interested in obtaining a four-year degree will now receive full academic planning services preparing them to finish their education at Idaho State University.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee and Dean L. Fisher, president of Twin Falls-based CSI, announced the new memorandum of understanding — aimed at easing the transition for CSI students entering ISU — during a Friday morning Zoom press conference.
The agreement also includes changes making it much easier for current CSI students to simultaneously take courses from ISU.
Thus far, students wishing to concurrently take classes through both institutions have had to apply separately and submit applications for financial aid separately. The new agreement should consolidate the process and significantly reduce the paperwork needed to take a mixed schedule.
Students at CSI will also be provided access to ISU course requirements, guidance and computerized planning resources to help them take the right courses to prepare themselves. No new staff will be added to facilitate the agreement, but registration and admission staffs at both institutions have developed a process to transfer information more cleanly, explained Lyle Castle, vice provost for academic outreach for ISU.
Satterlee described the agreement as "an important moment in student-centric higher education in Idaho." Satterlee emphasized that students can minimize their educational costs by earning community college credits.
"The goal of Idaho's higher educational system now is about student-centric," Satterlee said. "That's important to bring all of our institutions together to do this."
Fisher and Satterlee agree it's a myth that community college credits often don't transfer to Idaho universities. In many ways, he believes the recent agreement is a public affirmation of the cooperation that's already occurring between the two institutions.
"There's been a strong relationship between the College of Southern Idhao and Idaho State University for many, many years," Fisher said.
ISU has had a presence on the CSI campus for 28 years. University records show 88 CSI students transferred to ISU in the fall of 2020.
"For everyone out there, this is the beginning of what we're hoping is this watershed change that we're making in Idaho's higher education system about collaboration and working together for the benefit of the students," Satterlee said. "I think you're going to see more of these things coming."
Overall enrollment numbers for the ISU campus for the spring semester are expected to be released on March 15.