POCATELLO — Local athletes have worked in conjunction with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Pocatello Police Department to organize a unity walk to the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Wednesday to protest police brutality.
Former Highland High School football player and current defensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes Tommy Togai is organizing the event with Idaho State University football players Raemo Trevino and Garret Crane as well as ISU basketball player Daxton Carr.
Much of the motivation for the event, Togai said, came after he was unable to participate in demonstrations in Columbus, Ohio, with his teammates, many of whom were emotionally distraught following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black security guard, died in Minnesota last week when a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
“We had a team meeting over Zoom last week about the recent events and again on Monday and I could just see the passion and love from my teammates following protests of racial injustice throughout the country,” Togai said. “Many of them are attending a protest in Ohio on (Tuesday) and I’ve been stuck here (in Pocatello) because of the pandemic, so I wanted to show them that they have my love and support right now.”
Those responsible for organizing the event, including about a dozen other ISU student athletes, are operating with the mission statement, “We want to come together as a community to unite and shed light on police brutality through a peaceful manner by connecting us with the Pocatello Police Department.”
The protest is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pocatello fairgrounds south entrance near the main racetrack. A police escort will at 6:20 p.m. guide participants along Fairgrounds Road to Olympus Drive and then north to the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The protest will end at the Portneuf Wellness Complex with a silent kneel for nine minutes to honor Floyd's life.
The entire community is invited to participate in the protest.
According to the statement of probable cause used to support third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges against Chauvin, the now former Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, including for two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive. The charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
Since Floyd’s murder, many Americans have joined rallies and demonstrations calling for police accountability and structural change in America. Daily protests have spread to at least 140 cities in a sprawling expression of anger and frustration after Floyd’s death, according to data from The New York Times.
Though some of the protests have been peaceful, the national unrest has resulted in attacks on law enforcement, protesters and other citizens being killed, and widespread looting and destruction, according to The New York Times. Police officers in several U.S. cities have been fired or disciplined for using excessive force against the protesters.
Crane, a defensive lineman for ISU, said Togai is one of his best friends dating back to their time together at Highland High School. When Togai got him on the phone to discuss ideas about a protest or event here in Pocatello, Crane was quick to want to reach out to local law enforcement.
“We reached out to the police including Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei and Tony Manu with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to get them on board as soon as possible,” Crane said. “Much of that was because we want our community to know that we have great police officers here in our area. We want to show that equality and coming together as one united group is possible in this country.”
Members of the Pocatello Police Department have worked with ISU athletes over the years on various projects, Schei said, adding that many current Pocatello police officers are former Bengal athletes.
It was easy for Schei to get behind Wednesday’s unity march because he said its mission coincides with that of the Pocatello Police Department.
“The fact these student athletes trusted us enough to ask us to participate gives me a ton of hope,” Schei said. “For them to feel comfortable meeting us at the police station with all the local authorities present is just huge. What they are doing coincides with our mission statement of community commitment and what they have planned reflects exactly what we are trying to do every day.”
Manu added, "This was not hard at all for the Sheriff's Office to support. It's a great opportunity to influence these kids to do a march that is positive and unlike what is happening throughout the rest of the country. The awareness that they are bringing to this cause is something we totally agree with."
In addition to the silent kneel at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Wednesday’s unity event will include dialogue about how Floyd's murder is indicative of the police brutality black Americans have faced for decades in the U.S., Togai said, adding that he believes a peaceful protest in unity with the police is one of the most effective ways “at showing that what’s happening in our country is not good at all.”
“When I brought this idea up we didn't realize that not only would it get the traction that it has but we were surprised with how quickly the police got back to us to set up a meeting,” Togai said. “It was also really awesome they were all in on supporting this event. It was a great feeling to be able to talk to them about racial injustice, George Floyd and everything else that is going on with police brutality in this country.”
Both Togai and Trevino stressed the importance of remaining peaceful during Wednesday's event in Pocatello and they are against any behavior that could result in looting and rioting. Participants at Wednesday's event are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and to wear face coverings if possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to come together as citizens, police, athletes and people of all walks of life to raise awareness of police brutality and the struggles of being black in America,” Trevino said. “We want to talk about what you can do to help the cause or to help prevent racial injustice in your own communities.”