POCATELLO — A jockey who was seriously hurt in a recent horse racing accident in Pocatello is working on recovering, said LuKrena Schoonover, who's president of the private Pocatello Downs horse racing organization.
Leonardo Gonzalez of California was hurt Sept. 25 while racing at the Bannock County Event Center owned track.
He suffered a skull fracture and broken ankle when the horse he was riding brushed against the railing during a race and both he and the horse went down, Schoonover said.
He's still recovering and she gets messages almost daily from people in the area's tight-knit horse racing community who are concerned about how he's doing, she said.
In fact, Gonzalez is being moved to a rehab center in California near his home.
But it's still not certain when he'll be able to race again, she said.
After the accident a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help cover some of the costs of his hospital care.
The GoFundMe can be found at Gonzalez Family Fund, organized by Joselynn Gonzalez.
So far it's raised $4,235 from 42 donors in amounts from $5 to $500, according to the site.
And there have been 70 shares and 55 followers.
Further, the family left a message for visitors.
It says the injuries that Leonardo Gonzalez suffered are critical and require months of recovery.
“At the request of all the people who have asked how they can help, we have created this page,” reads the message, which is written in both English and Spanish.
“Any amount you can help with is extremely appreciated,” it says.
The head injury will take time to heal, according to Schoonover.
It's uncertain exactly how long it will take, though he is talking through a speaking valve, Schoonover said.
And it's still unknown how it might affect his ability to race.
“I'm sure if the doctors give Leonardo the green light to race again he will sometime in the future,” Schoonover said.
The track was in good condition when the accident happened but it's difficult to prevent all injuries like this because horses can be unpredictable, she said.
And there are rules in place to ensure horses are sound when they run and rules to help protect jockeys.
“We focus on the jockeys wearing the appropriate gear that will help protect them as well as making sure the track conditions are safe,” Schoonover said.
It was a difficult end to horse racing at the track, though overall the season went well until the accident, she said.
There were nearly 100 races run at the track during the 12-day season, Schoonover said.
And just over $800,000 was paid out in purse money, which will eventually feed back into local Idaho communities, she said.
Further, horses that qualified at Pocatello can compete in the Challenge Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Oct. 23.