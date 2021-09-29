POCATELLO — A jockey was seriously injured in a horse racing accident on Sept. 25 at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello.
Leonardo Gonzalez was racing at the track at Pocatello Downs when the horse he was on brushed into the track railing, said LuKrena Schoonover, who's president of the Pocatello Downs race organization that uses the county owned track.
She said Gonzalez needed surgery on his ankle and appeared to have a head injury.
But thankfully his helmet and vest did their jobs in preventing the potential for further injuries.
Schoonover's received many phone calls from spectators and racers in the close-knit horse racing community who were concerned about the California jockey after the accident.
She says the doctors are optimistic.
Fortunately, that was the only injury during this racing season, Schoonover said.
“We always hope to get through the season with zero injuries,” she said.
Schoonover said attendance for the racing organization was good during the season, which went from opening day on May 8 to its conclusion on Sept. 25.
She says that overall the attendance at the races averaged around 1,500 people per race.
“Our biggest night is when we have the Bitterroot,” she said. ”It's the biggest race here in Idaho and it was packed.”
The Bitterroot is sponsored by the Idaho Quarter Horse Racing Association.
Generally every year around January there is a Bitterroot auction when people come and buy stallions to breed mares to, she said.
Colts resulting from that get to come and run in the Bitterroot Futurity as 2-year-olds.
And then as 3-year-olds the horses can run in the Bitterroot Derby.
Schoonover says people love to come and see their colts debut in the Bitterroot, which is typically in July, she said.
“It's definitely the largest and most prestigious race that we host here in Idaho,” Schoonover said.
She adds that overall they had a good year and definitely came out better than last year when there were notable COVID-19 issues.
As far as funding for the racing, which largely comes from simulcast betting, she said their numbers should be pretty close to what they had last year.
“We should be in pretty good shape to start next year, so that's always a good feeling,” she said.
On opening day they had $30,000 in wagering and on closing day it was $41,000, she said.
But Pocatello Downs only gets a small percentage of those funds.
Overall, she said, the operation probably gets most of its income from admission fees and beer sales, in addition to the small slice from the wagering funds.
Schoonover said they ran 12 days this year at Pocatello Downs and plan to run a similar number of races next year at the track.
If the weather is cooperating and they can run on Sundays in May they generally do well.
“That's when we seem to get our biggest crowds,” Schoonover said.
She said the fans go out of their way to help keep the track, stands and venue in good condition.
“We have amazing people that help,” she said. “It takes a village to operate this place and everyone basically does it for peanuts.”
Schoonover added that important state legislation was passed this year by the Idaho Legislature to continue to fund the Idaho State Racing Commission.
That was due to hard work by state lawmakers Jim Guthrie of McCammon and Patti Anne Lodge of Caldwell, Schoonover said.
Bryon Goody of the Eastern Idaho Horseman's Association also played a vital role in helping pass the legislation, she says.
Schoonover said she's excited about the 2022 race season and talks with Bannock County have been very positive.
Horse racing next year at the track is expected to again start in May.