A horse racing jockey who was seriously injured during a summer race at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds track is recuperating well, according to LuKrena Schoonover, who’s president of the Pocatello Downs racing organization that uses the track.
Leonardo Gonzalez was likely going close to full speed when the horse brushed against the railing and both Gonzalez and the horse went down on the track Sept. 25, Schoonover said.
And race horses can run around 44 mph, she said.
“So that makes it even scarier,” Schooner said.
Gonzalez suffered a broken ankle and a skull fracture in the accident, she said.
He was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for initial treatment of his injuries.
But to date he, by all accounts, has been recuperating well from his injuries, according to Schooner.
“He is doing absolutely amazing,” she said.
Afterward, Gonzalez was sent to a rehabilitation center for a few weeks and then they sent him home, she said.
But she hasn’t asked him yet if he’ll be returning to racing horses.
“I don’t know what the doctors are telling him at this point with a head injury about how long they want him to be off,” Schoonover said.
After the fracture heals, it would likely be a little while before medical personnel would release him to race.
Currently she says he’s home with his family in California.
Schooner has spoken with his wife and texted back and forth and has kept up with family through their Facebook page.
“And he’s doing well and we’re happy to hear that,” Schooner said.
A relative has spoken with him and he seems in good spirits.
Further, fundraising efforts for Gonzalez helped raise money for his medical expenses.
The track was in good condition when the accident happened, she said.
But it’s challenging to prevent all incidents like this because horses can at times be unpredictable, she said.
“We focus on the jockeys wearing the appropriate gear that will help protect them as well as making sure the track conditions are safe,” Schoonover said.
Leonardo’s accident was a difficult end to what had otherwise been a successful horse racing season at the track, she said.
There were nearly 100 horse races at the track during the 2021 season and just over $800,000 was paid out in purse money.
That money will eventually be feeding back into local communities, Schoonover said.
Meanwhile, racing officials plan to soon have all of the planned official racing days nailed down for 2022, according to Schoonover.
That way they can get the information out and people can start planning ahead on what they will be doing during the racing season, she said.