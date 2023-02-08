Jim Fredericks

Jim Fredericks

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission hired a Moscow native and longtime employee of the Idaho Fish and Game Department to lead the agency Tuesday.

Jim Fredericks will replace Ed Schriever when the latter’s retirement becomes official in the coming weeks. He will oversee more than 550 employees at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and its $150 million budget. The agency is tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating the fish and wildlife of Idaho.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.