POCATELLO — Gate City area residents familiar with the commercials starring Danny DeVito uttering the phrase “A sub above” will soon have something to be very excited about.
After more than a year of planning and construction, Pocatello is expected to land a Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich shop at the same East Benton Street development that will house a Starbucks and a restaurant called Cupbop, which serves popular Korean street food in a cup.
“Construction has been slow because of the wild winter weather and prolonged spring that we had but Starbucks is planning to open around the middle of next month and we’re looking at sometime in November for the opening of Jersey Mike’s and Cupbop,” said Don Zebe, a commercial real estate broker for Colliers who, along with his two sons Jared and Mike, secured the Gate City’s latest tenants.
All three businesses will set up shop in the new building that is being constructed at 515 E. Benton St., which was the former site of an Idaho Central Credit Union branch before the new branch building was constructed across the street.
Zebe said he secured the former ICCU site for a Utah developer after brokering the credit union’s move across the street and then helped the developer, whom Zebe is not naming at this time, land the three new tenants in Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Cupbop.
“Before ICCU moved and opened its new building a year ago we had already secured the former location for a Utah developer because I actually sold the former Rite Aid location to ICCU for the new branch,” Zebe said. “So we were in the know that the former location would be available. It wasn’t long after that that we started looking for tenants.”
Considering the Pocatello-Chubbuck area is home to at least five Starbucks, it’s safe to assume most local residents are familiar with the business that says, “It’s not just coffee, it’s Starbucks,” and originated in Seattle, Washington, in 1971.
For those unfamiliar with the DeVito commercials, Jersey Mike’s is a submarine sandwich shop that first opened as a mom-and-pop business in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956 and has grown to more than 2,000 locations open and under development across the U.S.
According to its website, Cupbop first opened as a food truck in Salt Lake City in 2013 following founder Junghun Song’s firm belief that Korean food had all the necessary ingredients to appeal to the world. Today, Cupbop operates 47 stores in the western U.S. and 160 stores internationally.
“The Cupbop menu is our own delicious take on Korean cuisine,” their website states. “Exotically flavorful, naturally healthy dishes you've never had a chance to try — and we make them all affordable, fresh and lightning fast. Pick your protein and spicy level, mix the bowl (shake, shake!) and enjoy the simple and delicious Cupbop."
Zebe added, “Cupbop is great because you’re not overeating and it’s not a sit-down restaurant so you can get in, get your food fast and get back to work or school.”
Zebe said the goal was to have all three businesses open around the first of June this summer, but construction delays because of the weather, busy subcontractors and some supply-chain issues caused a slight delay.
When asked what he thought about the location for Starbucks, considering one already exists inside Albertson’s about a block away, as well as Jersey Mike’s, with rival Jimmy John’s also located about a block away, Zebe said he thinks both the new businesses and those that have been established for many years will find or maintain success.
“I think it’s an excellent location,” he said. “It’s located between two major thoroughfares in Fourth and Fifth Avenues and the fact this Starbucks will have a drive-thru will be huge. But this shouldn’t have much of an impact on existing businesses. If you’re a Starbucks drinker you’re going to Starbucks but if you’re a Mocha Madness fan you’re going to stick with what you like. But we’ve been pushing for a Jersey Mike’s in this area for a long time so I think people will come from all over town to get one of their sandwiches.”
Zebe said the goal is to eventually bring another Jersey Mike’s to the north end of town but is unsure when that endeavor will become a reality.
The tenants aren’t the only aspect of this development that Zebe is excited about either, he said.
“The landscaping work that is going in there is unique and matches the same work that ICCU did when they built their new building,” he said. “The building looks awesome, too. I think it adds a dimension to this community that we have been missing. It shows people that we are progressive, that we are doing things and that people are starting to take notice in the community.”
