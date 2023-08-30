East Benton Street development

Jersey Mike's, Starbucks and Cupbop are expected to soon open at this building located at 515 E. Benton St. in Pocatello.

 Idaho State Journal photo

POCATELLO — Gate City area residents familiar with the commercials starring Danny DeVito uttering the phrase “A sub above” will soon have something to be very excited about.

After more than a year of planning and construction, Pocatello is expected to land a Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich shop at the same East Benton Street development that will house a Starbucks and a restaurant called Cupbop, which serves popular Korean street food in a cup.

