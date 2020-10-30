POCATELLO — The quick actions of a corporal at the Bannock County Jail saved the life of an inmate who attempted suicide on Wednesday, said Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu.
Manu said the inmate made contact with his cellmate at 4:30 p.m. when his cellmate requested a pencil and paper for keeping score in a game of cards. About three minutes later, Cpl. Mike Jones observed the inmate in his cell, where he'd attempted to hang himself from a low height with a sheet.
Manu said Jones cut the inmate down and commenced with life-saving measures. Manu said the inmate was still breathing. He said Jones reported the emergency via radio, and an ambulance was dispatched to the jail. The inmate was admitted to Behavioral health Services at Portneuf Medical Center, where he's still recovering.
"There was obviously some stress going on in (the inmate's) life," Manu said. "Cpl. Jones did an outstanding job."