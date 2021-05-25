The Idaho Transportation Department plans to spend $5 million on an environmental assessment of adding a third lane to Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.
ITD intends to start the assessment as soon as possible, but there's no timeline or cost estimates for construction. The assessment should help clarify details of the project, including when a third lane might be needed, said ITD spokesman Vince Trimboli.
The assessment was among the dozens of road projects approved throughout the state on May 19 by the Idaho Transportation Board.
The assessment will be financed with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds. ITD said in a press release the TECM fund was increased to $80 million through a bill that was recently signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. ITD intends to leverage the ongoing TECM funds into a Building Idaho's Future bonding program that could yield up to $1.6 billion, helping the state meet its goal of having safety and expansion corridors financed during the next six to eight years.
Trimboli said the I-15 project would likely be built in phases.
"I'm definitely seeing a trend in traffic projections in increased volume of drivers and travelers in that stretch of roadway," Trimboli said. "People are coming up from the south and people in Idaho are traveling more and more as our population increases. We're seeing a lot of corridors, including that corridor, really grow."
Trimboli added that the state is working to continually have projects in development to ensure that it can best utilize funding from a variety of sources as it becomes available.
The board also approved millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding for three additional projects in Southeast Idaho during the current fiscal year. The board allocated $9.629 million to upgrade the Arimo I-15 interchange. Trimboli explained the project will entail improvements to the bridge structure and lengthening ramps to bring them up to standards regarding the 80 mph speed limit. The board approved $8.171 million toward improvements on Highway 39 from Sterling North Road to the railroad crossing in Bingham County. The third project with COVID-19 relief funds involves allocating $2.289 million for upgrading Highway 34 from Soda Springs to Conda in Caribou County.
The board approved more than $1 million in additional funding from the State COVID-19 Mitigation Set-aside to improve Highway 34 from West Side Road to Wayan Loop Road near Soda Springs.
The board also allocated $5 million in one-time general fund surplus for a project in Fiscal Year 2022 to upgrade Highway 30 from Nounan Road to Bennington in Bear Lake County.