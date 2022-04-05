POCATELLO — Surveying is one of the oldest skilled professions in the world. Accurate surveys based on a permanent marker (often called a “survey monument”) are key to determining land ownership. Without monuments that fix the exact location in three dimensions, dependent surveys can easily go astray. Today, the importance of these monuments continues to play a critical role in our society.
So, when ITD began looking at extensive work along the Interstate 15 corridor between Pocatello and Idaho Falls, District 5 Land Surveyor Ryen Johnson realized numerous important National Geodetic Survey (NGS) benchmarks were attached to I-15 structures and would need to be replaced. Knowing the importance of these markers, he spoke with District Engineer Todd Hubbard, and the two created a project to remove the monuments and place new markers throughout the 59-mile stretch of freeway.
“We recognized that we needed to start work and we were going to focus on the I-15 corridor prior to any bonding money being formally available,” said Hubbard. “They are the gold standard of monuments for precision accuracy, elevation in particular. We knew those bridges would need to be replaced and the monuments along with them. Instead of doing it bridge-by-bridge and monument-by-monument, we wanted to look at the whole corridor and place new monuments out of the right-of-way lines.”
Fifty-seven (57!) new monuments were placed as part of the FY20 District 5 and District 6 “Monument Preservation Project.” The new monuments will be reported to the NGS at 2nd Order, Class 1 or better accuracy standards. Performing this work prior to the planned widening of the freeway to six lanes allows the project to move forward without having to remove the monuments during construction, but also offers a foundation for project surveys.
Hubbard points out the importance of being in front of the effort: “Now we have great control and knowledge of elevation as we start those designs and I-15 corridor design work and analysis.”
To D5 surveyor Jeannie Liimakka, Johnson’s efforts seemed a shoo-in for the prestigious Idaho Society of Professional Land Surveyors’ “Surveyor of the Year" Award for 2021. The award can only be won once by any individual surveyor, and recognizes a significant public service by the surveyor with a “record of achievement and service to the profession.”
“To complete this project,” said Liimakka, “Johnson held bi-weekly meetings with key staff members to discuss project updates, progress checks, field effort planning, NGS updates etc. Sixteen Project Update meetings were anticipated. Photos were taken on all monuments found or set. Digline was called for all new specified monument locations.
An anticipated 57 new NGS monuments were set, these being either brass disc in rock and/or stainless-steel rods driven to the point of refusal. Static GPS surveying along the entire corridor was performed on all benchmarks, except on walls that were deemed unoccupiable with GPS; this includes vertical benchmarks.”
The society heartily agreed and presented Johnson with the Surveyor of the Year Award at their February 2022 conference.