The Village: A Place for Youth and Families

The front entrance to The Village: A Place for Youth and Families, a new safe teen assessment center for the 6th Judicial District, which is located inside the at the former Robert Allen car dealership, 345 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/Bannock County

POCATELLO — A local center that will provide Southeast Idaho youth and their families with intervention services is set to host a ribbon cutting and open house next month.

The 6th Judicial District’s Safe Teen Assessment Center, appropriately named The Village: A Place for Youth and Families is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8. The center is located at the former Robert Allen car dealership, 345 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.

The village interior

The front receptionist area of The Village: A Place for Youth and Families, a new safe teen assessment center for the 6th Judicial District, which is located inside the at the former Robert Allen car dealership, 345 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

