POCATELLO — A local center that will provide Southeast Idaho youth and their families with intervention services is set to host a ribbon cutting and open house next month.
The 6th Judicial District’s Safe Teen Assessment Center, appropriately named The Village: A Place for Youth and Families is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8. The center is located at the former Robert Allen car dealership, 345 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
“We are so excited about this facility and what it will mean for our local youth and their families,” said Todd Mauger, Bannock County’s chief juvenile probation officer who spearheaded the project. “Kids will no longer be funneled into juvenile detention or probation for problems that can be solved at home with a little help from our community resources.”
The purpose of The Village is to provide early intervention services and support for families to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, according to a news release from Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone.
The Village will offer a single point of contact to screen the individuals to identify the underlying issues contributing to the concerning behavior and then help the child and their family access the appropriate resources they need, Iannacone said.
According to a recent YouTube video published by the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, “Assessment centers offer a single point of contact to help screen and assess the needs of youth often experiencing normal adolescent behavior and connect them and their families with community resources to address those needs. Through in-depth interviews and validated screening and assessment tools, centers work to understand the barriers youth and their families are experiencing at home, school, or in the community.”
Mauger, who works with the 6th District’s juvenile intake and diversion program, told the Idaho State Journal in March that there are current methods of providing struggling youth and their families with necessary resources, though the approach hasn’t quite been as coordinated as an assessment center would be able to provide.
“Right now our job is to provide all of the kids with citations or referrals that come through our doors and attempt to divert them from entering the juvenile justice system,” Mauger said at the time. “The issue is that we are located at the juvenile justice building here in Pocatello and there is not a lot of separation between low-end status offenders — your runaways, curfews, truancies and those kinds of things — and those that committed more serious crimes.”
Mauger also added, “The whole idea behind this project throughout the state is to provide an opportunity to get early intervention and prevention services in place for families and kids without getting involved in the juvenile justice system.”
Right now, Mauger said about 60 percent of the juvenile cases in the 6th District are being placed into diversion programs and the success rate over the years has hovered between 82 and 86 percent. An assessment center will only work to make those diversionary programs more successful, said Mauger, adding that when those programs work it actually saves the county money.
The Village will serve children of all ages in the 6th Judicial District, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.
In June 2022, Bannock County was awarded a $1.28 million grant from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Justice to establish the assessment center. The grant funds come from a $6.5 million investment by the Idaho Legislature as a means to develop eight new “Safe Teen Assessment Centers” across each of the state’s judicial districts, making Idaho the first state in the country to have a statewide implementation of assessment centers.
Bannock County spent approximately $300,000 renovating the 5,500-square-foot former car dealership, which was purchased in January 2023. Renovations of the facility began in mid-March.
“This center will be a huge asset to our community,” Mauger told the Journal in March. “It will play a pivotal role in what we are trying to accomplish, especially when you look at all the mental health issues the local youth are experiencing. There is a waiting list of up to 12 weeks to see a counselor and waiting lists upward of a year if they need an assessment. A facility like this will help in getting help to the youth in our community when they need it the most and well before they enter the system.”
