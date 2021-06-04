Editor's note: The Idaho State Journal's two-part series on COVID-19 long haulers starts today. Part two of the series will run in next Sunday’s print edition. The stories can also be read online at idahostatejournal.com.
Pocatello resident Zac Gershberg got an unwanted present for his 40th birthday last November: COVID-19.
He was temporarily bedridden as he dealt with fatigue, headaches, fever, chills and delirium. But he seemed to get better, at least for a while.
Then things got worse in December.
“I started getting pain in my chest that flashed around in different places. It became so severe in early January that I ended up going to the emergency room,” Gershberg said.
Everything checked out OK, but his pain continued.
He wasn't alone in coping with a prolonged COVID-19 nightmare long after he was officially listed as having recovered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported Tuesday that 17,097 people in the district had recovered from COVID-19 in the past year.
But that just means those individuals are no longer contagious, not necessarily that they’re all better.
The local health department doesn’t track ongoing symptoms, nor does the State of Idaho.
Still, there is a growing number of people, like Gershberg, who get COVID-19 and continue to experience complications associated with the virus for months. They’re sometimes referred to as COVID-19 long haulers.
“I try to be an active person, but December through March I was unable to do any sort of activity,” said Gershberg, a journalism professor at Idaho State University. “I struggled to teach here at the university.”
He followed up with a cardiologist and a pulmonologist and went through several tests, but doctors couldn’t find anything wrong with him.
“To be honest, they seemed almost confused and I don’t blame them,” Gershberg said. “I don’t do medical research myself, but I recognize that trying to study long-hauler symptoms presents much more difficulty then measuring initial infections.”
Health officials and researchers who had to focus their efforts on learning about the novel virus, figuring out the best way to treat those infected by it and, ultimately, develop a vaccine to fight it over the past year, are now turning their attention to the longterm effects of COVID-19.
“CDC and experts around the world are working to learn more about short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19, who gets them and why,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC officials describe post-COVID conditions as a “wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems people can experience more than four weeks after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Even people who didn’t initially have symptoms when they became infected can develop a combination of health problems that can last for different lengths of time, according to CDC officials.
Long haulers have reported ongoing fatigue, difficulty thinking, headaches, loss of smell or taste, dizziness, heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, cough, joint or muscle pain, depression or anxiety, fever and other symptoms that get worse with physical or mental activities, according to CDC officials. Some have also had multiple organs affected by the virus, the longterm effects of which are still unknown.
Johns Hopkins University reported in late March that research estimates 10 to 30 percent of COVID-19 patients are experiencing prolonged symptoms.
Given that 33 million Americans have had COVID-19, anywhere from 3 million to nearly 10 million people could be dealing with or have had long-term symptoms associated with the virus.
Rigby resident Travis Smith, 31, started the “Idaho COVID Long Haulers” group on Facebook to raise awareness about long haulers and give those suffering from ongoing symptoms a place to turn for support. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 870 people had joined his group and there are similar organizations throughout the nation.
Smith said the majority of the members in the Idaho group range in age from 35 to 44, but they also have many older and younger individuals and at least one teen.
Many struggle with their breathing while others are dealing with tachycardia.
Smith understands the challenges associated with the latter all too well.
It’s been nearly a year since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25 and he’s still dealing with multiple symptoms.
He says he was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia when he was 8 years old, and he believes COVID-19 made his condition worse.
“I had episodes before about twice a year and they were never really severe. My understanding at the time was it was uncomfortable, but not life-threatening,” Smith said, adding that he never had to call an ambulance before and he performed exercises that helped keep his condition in check.
“A month in from my (COVID-19) diagnosis, my tachycardia went through the roof,” he said. “I had the worst episode I had dealt with up to that point and, thankfully, since.”
Smith tried the exercises he knew, but they didn’t help. He said it felt like his heart was trying to crawl through his ribcage and shoot out his chest.
“It took about three hours before it calmed down. I went to the emergency room to have tests run and make sure nothing more severe was taking place,” Smith said.
After that, he started having roughly five episodes a week. Medications have helped him get it down to three, but that’s still more than he used to have on an annual basis.
“COVID made it exponentially worse,” Smith said.
He’s also still dealing with other symptoms, including fatigue and a shortness of breath. He says he’s recovered only about 70 percent of his sense of taste and smell.
He has to think about what activities he wants to do every day because he loses his energy quickly, and he can’t exercise the way he used to.
“I was a pretty active runner prior to having COVID,” Smith said, adding that he could run 3 to 4 miles in 30 minutes on his treadmill.
Now he’s wary about running at all and struggles when he does try. When he goes golfing, he takes an inhaler with him.
“Pre-COVID, that would have been unheard of,” Smith said. “The thought of carrying an inhaler with me was not something I had (ever) dreamt of.”
Ammon resident Holly Urbancic, 65, suffers from arthritis and fibromyalgia, and she says both conditions got worse after her bout with COVID-19 in December.
“My arthritis was very well under control and I was taking minimal medication. I was exercising three times a week and walking,” Urbancic said. “Since COVID, I can’t do any of those things. I’ve lost my oomph.”
Urbancic said she had fairly mild symptoms when she came down with the virus and had only the two preexisting health conditions. But she’s been going downhill ever since.
She developed a sinus infection that antibiotics wouldn’t heal and had frequent headaches.
“I had a sinus infection and sinus headaches nonstop from mid-December to the end of February,” Urbancic said.
She eventually went in for a CT scan, and that’s when doctors discovered a pocket of infection in her sinuses. She had to go through surgery to remove it.
Urbancic has also struggled with skin conditions, hair loss, body temperature regulation and fatigue. She associates all those things with COVID-19.
“It’s really serious,” Urbancic said. “People all around me say it’s just the flu and it’s not the flu. Even if you have a mild case, you might suffer the effects for months.”