POCATELLO — Spring is set to begin in just 10 days, but it appears that Old Man Winter is going to hang on until the end.
While Pocatello climbed to 61 degrees on Saturday, tying the previous record high for that day set in 2015, Fremont County was getting more snow.
Roughly 7 inches fell north of Macks Inn between Saturday night and Sunday, said Nicole DeSmet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello. Harriman State Park got 4 inches.
In addition, weather officials issued a Special Weather Statement on Monday, predicting 1 to 4 inches of snow in elevations between 5,500 and 6,000 feet and rain in lower elevations.
“Periods of heavy snow are possible, particularly impacting mountain passes such as Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown, Geneva, Border and Emigration. Difficult driving conditions on slick and snowy roads may be experienced,” according to the weather statement. “Lowered visibilities are also expected in these conditions.”
Weather officials said the band of precipitation would shift south and east on Monday night, affecting areas from Preston to Bear Lake. But they expected the showers to end Tuesday morning.
DeSmet says it’s not unusual to see a mix of rain and snow around this time of year. In fact, she was expecting to see more such storms in the days ahead.
While the work week should be clear, DeSmet said another weather system could hit the region this weekend. She said it’s looking like it will be more active and potent than Monday’s storm, dropping more snow and more rain.
But more moisture isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Idaho saw less than normal precipitation in many areas last month, according to a news release from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“Several SNOTEL stations in the Wood River basin in the south-central part of the state set new record lows for monthly precipitation,” the release states.
Luckily, officials say temperatures were also low, which helped to preserve the state’s existing snowpack.
As of Monday, the current snow water equivalent in the Snake Basin above Palisades was at 105 percent of normal, according to NRCS officials. It was 97 percent of normal in Henrys Fork and Teton, and 91 percent of normal in Willow, Blackfoot and Portneuf.
NRCS officials say there are concerns about water shortages in some areas.
“NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggest an increased likelihood for above normal precipitation in early March, which would certainly be welcomed across south-central Idaho as streamflow forecasts in Wood and Lost basins are 20 to 60% of normal,” according to the news release that was issued on Friday. “Water shortages in these same areas are becoming a concern for the 2020 irrigation season.”