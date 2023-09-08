ISU Fall 2023 convocation

New Idaho State University students celebrate at the Fall 2023 Convocation.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University welcomed its largest incoming class this fall in nearly a decade.

Fall 2023 enrollment at ISU came in at 7,257 students, the university’s largest enrollment since 2014, with nearly 26 percent more first-time undergraduate students becoming Bengals this year than last, according to a recent ISU news release.

