POCATELLO — Idaho State University welcomed its largest incoming class this fall in nearly a decade.
Fall 2023 enrollment at ISU came in at 7,257 students, the university’s largest enrollment since 2014, with nearly 26 percent more first-time undergraduate students becoming Bengals this year than last, according to a recent ISU news release.
“These numbers mark a watershed at ISU,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “They represent the result of intentional strategies implemented over the last few years by the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff. But this report is much more than numbers. It’s about changing the lives of more students through education.”
ISU’s enrollment for fall 2023 is up six percent from a year ago, according to the 10th-day count, which shows the number of students enrolled on the 10th day of classes.
Official fall enrollment numbers will be released on Oct. 15.
Additionally, ISU recently announced it has exceeded its $20 million scholarship goal set two years ago, raising over $24 million in support of student success, according to a recent ISU news release
“More than 83 percent of our students qualify for financial aid,” Satterlee said. “We owe it to our students to break down financial barriers to earning a college education.”
The two-year campaign led to the establishment of 112 new endowments and 52 annual scholarships, which “will directly benefit tens of thousands of Bengal students in perpetuity,” the news release said.
The large amount of new scholarship money seemingly couldn’t come at a better time, with ISU reporting that new first-time undergraduate students (traditionally called “freshman”) enrollment is up 361 students, the largest increase in new first-time students since 2014.
“Thanks to (this campaign), finances will not be holding me back from my dreams or my career goals. I will be the first one in my family to graduate from university, and I will be going on to do great things,” said Yarely Rodriguez, a member of the class of 2024.
The total number of undergraduate degree seeking students also increased by 431, marking the largest year-over-year increase since 2010, ISU said in its recent news release.
Total fall enrollment is 9,933, up 1.9 percent from last fall, and total undergraduate enrollment is 7,782, up 3.5 percent from Fall 2022. This marks the third year in a row of fall semester enrollment increases.
Encompassing 4,103 donors and an astounding 26,000 gifts dedicated to enhancing student achievement, the scholarship campaign has demonstrated the collective impact of unified effort, ISU said.
“This scholarship campaign showcases the unity of our Bengal supporters as they craft their legacy and contribute to nurturing the next generation of leaders,” said Cathy Wooton, vice president of university advancement. “These generous donors empower thousands of students, enabling them to discover their voices and achieve their dreams.”
The culmination of this endeavor will be celebrated at the President’s Tailgate on Nov. 4. The event will welcome scholarship recipients, their families and donors.
While ISU reported a total enrollment increase, undergraduate enrollment is down, with ISU reporting a 3 percent decrease from numbers last fall.
Obtaining new students is an important aspect of any four-year university such as ISU, but retaining those who decide to enroll is equally necessary for success and ISU is reporting another positive trend in that regard.
For continuing students, retention rates are up again as well, ISU said.
“Continuing students increased by the largest number since 2010,” according to the recent news release. “The ISU all-time high retention rate of 73 percent for continuing students was set in 2014. ISU’s 10th-day rates currently stand at 74 percent, but final counts on retention will not occur until Oct. 15 when all enrollment numbers are final and official.
"We're excited about the increased activity and energy on campus,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Craig Chatriand. “With our residence hall occupancy up, and our overall increase in enrollment, more students are benefiting from the life-changing education Idaho State University provides."
