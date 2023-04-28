ICCU Bengal Alumni Center

The new ICCU Bengal Alumni Center will soon be open to the public.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

After nearly two decades, Idaho State University alumni have finally witnessed their new ICCU Bengal Alumni Center come to life. The building was an $11.5 million project and will primarily be used as a gathering place for ISU alumni and the community to experience the university.

Ryan Sargent, executive director of Alumni Communications

“This is the first building that's been built on campus since 2007, and it’s the first privately funded building since 2004 when the Stevens Performing Arts Center was built,” said Ryan Sargent, executive director of Alumni Communications. “This has really been an effort and an ambition of ISU alumni for the better part of 25 years to really push or raise money for this facility. It's important because the building is going to function as a hub to bring alumni and students together like never before. It really meets a need on our campus and provides valuable meeting space and a place where alumni can reconnect with ISU and receive the resources that ISU has.”

