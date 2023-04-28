After nearly two decades, Idaho State University alumni have finally witnessed their new ICCU Bengal Alumni Center come to life. The building was an $11.5 million project and will primarily be used as a gathering place for ISU alumni and the community to experience the university.
“This is the first building that's been built on campus since 2007, and it’s the first privately funded building since 2004 when the Stevens Performing Arts Center was built,” said Ryan Sargent, executive director of Alumni Communications. “This has really been an effort and an ambition of ISU alumni for the better part of 25 years to really push or raise money for this facility. It's important because the building is going to function as a hub to bring alumni and students together like never before. It really meets a need on our campus and provides valuable meeting space and a place where alumni can reconnect with ISU and receive the resources that ISU has.”
Inside the Alumni Center, which is located at 554 S. Seventh Ave., there is the ICCU Event Hall, which can seat up to 450 people for formal dinners and events.
“There’s a retractable wall down the center so we can have two events at the same time or just smaller events,” Sargent said. “(It can fit) 450 people for formal dinners with round tables, but if you set it up classroom style, you can fit more like 700 people in the facility. It’s a really versatile space, and we don’t really have anything else like that on campus, not only for ISU but for Pocatello as a whole.”
Beyond the ICCU Event Hall lies the Papenburg Hall of Champions and the Hall of Fame which celebrates ISU’s proud athletic history. Following the Hall of Champions, there’s a smaller event space called Brydon Atrium, and an executive boardroom called the Rice Family Boardroom.
The Alumni Center is meant to replace the Magnuson Alumni House.
“The ICCU Bengal Alumni Center is the new home of ISU alumni and we’ll be the headquarters for all of our alumni activity and outreach,” Sargent said.
Sargent expressed his appreciation for the alumni community and his excitement about the alumni center.
“We think it's gonna be a real game changer for our campus and for the greater Pocatello community as a whole,” Sargent said. “I'd like to just really express our gratitude for so many of our alumni that worked so hard on this project for over two decades to make this come to fruition. And so we're incredibly grateful for all the support and excitement around the building and can't wait to show it to everybody.”
The day that the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center will be open to the public is undetermined, but it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in the next few weeks. To learn more about the alumni center, visit isu.edu/alumnicenter.
