POCATELLO — Idaho State University student Tye Hobson has spent a lot of time at the iconic pillars on Red Hill this semester.
“It’s a good place to reflect on graduating and (have some) quiet time,” Hobson said.
It’s also a place to remember his late grandfather, William Lish, who helped install the pillars, which had been donated to the university by a funeral home, in October of 1970.
The pillars are special to his family, Hobson said, adding that whenever they came into town his grandmother would point them out and say, “Did you know your grandpa built those?”
On Saturday, Hobson will create another landmark for his family by becoming not only the first to graduate from college but also the first to earn two bachelor’s degrees: one in history and another in marketing.
“I feel extremely privileged to be here,” Hobson said, adding that both he and his family worked hard so he could get to this point.
Hobson’s grandfather died in 2015 just as he was beginning his college education, but he will still be part of Saturday’s ceremony. Hobson, who is speaking during the event, says he will talk about the pillars, his grandfather and community service.
Hobson is one of 2,111 spring and summer 2021 graduates who will participate in ISU’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, according to a news release. The students earned a combined 2,250 degrees and certificates.
“To ensure appropriate spacing and other health protocols, graduates will celebrate at three ceremonies divided by college. All ceremonies will also stream live on the university’s YouTube channel,” according to the news release.
One student will speak at each ceremony. Olivia Ngadjui will speak at 10 a.m., while Hobson will speak at 2 p.m. and Aayush Jha will speak at 6 p.m.
During the event, the university plans to also honor the spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates who had to celebrate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, ISU will recognize three Distinguished Faculty award winners: Master Teacher Marjorie Montanus, Distinguished Service Diana Livingston Friedley and Distinguished Researcher Sarah Godsey, according to the news release.
The university will also honor Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients: Robert Bloxham, College of Arts and Letters — Fine Arts and Humanities; Jerry Borrowman, College of Arts and Letters — Social and Behavioral Sciences; Steve Skaggs, College of Business; Jim and Susan Carberry, College of Education; Michael Flandro, College of Science and Engineering; Casey Jackman, College of Health; Vickie Blair, School of Nursing; Amber Fisher, College of Pharmacy; Chad Mitchell, College of Technology; Michael Sturmak, Graduate School — master’s; and Elizabeth Shanahan, Graduate School — doctoral.
This year’s Outstanding Student Award recipients are Madison Brown, College of Arts and Letters; Claudia Maldonado, College of Arts and Letters — Social Sciences; Nicole Milford, College of Business; Drake Heithoff, College of Education; Zakarie Macpherson, College of Science and Engineering — Engineering; Delaney Moore, College of Science and Engineering — Sciences; Addison Biason, College of Health Professions; Kathryn Chapman, School of Rehabilitation & Communication Sciences; John Roberts, College of Pharmacy; Bryndi Rigby, College of Technology; Katherine Estep; School of Nursing; Laticia Herkshan, Graduate School — master’s candidate; and Ruth MacNeille, Graduate School — doctoral candidate.
For additional details about the upcoming commencement, people can visit isu.edu/commencement.