POCATELLO — Idaho State University is striving to strengthen its image as a military friendly, destination of choice for veterans, and Todd Johnson is at the center of the effort to make that happen.
Johnson served with a U.S. Army airborne infantry division in 1981 and had to take out student loans to attend college, earning a master's degree in counseling, psychology and counselor education.
Today, he helps other veterans — especially first-generation college students — tap into assistance that's available to them as director of the ISU Veterans Student Services Center.
The center, located on the third floor of the Pond Student Union Building, offers veterans a wide variety of help, including a place to study, computer access, a course notes library, a textbook library, wireless internet access, free coffee and help in navigating bureaucratic processes to access aid. Johnson stressed that services are tailored to each individual's needs.
"A lot of what people pop in to talk about is just the administrative processes on campus, all of the paperwork and all of the right referrals, whether it's disability services, financial aid or scholarships," Johnson said.
He explained the center also serves military-connected students and students in the ISU Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
Johnson said about 500 veterans are enrolled at ISU, and about 20 student veterans come into the center on any given day. The center has also experienced a shift toward serving more student veterans remotely, including via Zoom sessions, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
He said about 300 ISU students per semester utilize veterans' educational benefits. Johnson explained the center has seen a significant increase in new benefit files created for students who are taking advantage of its services.
Johnson said he's been seeing fewer veterans coping with injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder, but he's seen a much greater level of "general frustration about bureaucracy and the education world. That's where we're really working hard."
The Bannock County Veterans Services Office, coordinated by Melissa Hartman, is based out of the center. Under a memorandum of understanding between the county and the university, Hartman helps the center's students, as well as veterans throughout the community, offering expertise in areas such as home loan applications, Veterans Affairs medical claims and scheduling medical appointments.
ISU's TRIO Veterans Program is also based out of the center. Funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant, the program seeks out veterans and helps them get into college, aiding them with study skills, fees, preparation and other needs.
The center works closely with ISU's Veterans of America chapter, which advocates for student veterans.
In 2020, the center started its Veterans Support Advocacy Training program. It utilizes student peer mentors who train faculty and staff throughout campus to become veteran support advocates.
"We train on military culture and veteran culture and discuss the issues that veterans need and resources that will address those needs and train people all over campus to work with veterans and refer them back to proper resources," Johnson said.
Those who complete the training receive a door plaque to alert veterans. About 40 plaques have been awarded on ISU's Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses combined.
The center, originally called the ISU Veterans Sanctuary, started in July 2009. Johnson was fundamental in getting it started as the advisor at the time for the ISU Armed Forces Club. Johnson previously worked as a career counselor and internship specialist for the University of Colorado at Denver, an ISU academic advisor and in the internships program with the Idaho National Laboratory.