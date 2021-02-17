POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho State University will postpone vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday because the weekly vaccine shipment was delayed by extreme weather, according to a press release.
SIPH will contact individuals to reschedule their appointments upon receiving notification that more vaccine is being sent to the area. The clinics were scheduled at the campus Sports and Orthopedic Center.
"All vaccine providers in Southeast Idaho are being impacted by the weather delay, so please do not expect to schedule a vaccine appointment with another provider," SIPH said in a press release.
According to SIPH, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must be administered within six weeks of the first shot being administered.
"Southeastern Idaho Public Health will do everything possible to ensure this timeline is met," SIPH said in the press release.
Call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 for additional information.