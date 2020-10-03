POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little anticipated Idaho State University’s Eames Complex would be a significant asset for career technical education in the state, though he was blown away Friday when touring the facility for the first time since the school invested $22 million in renovations.
“It’s bigger and better than I ever thought it was going to be,” Little said after touring the Eames Complex Friday afternoon following a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I was delighted to see students here working, projects going on and the facility fully equipped. The talent being produced here will either expand current opportunities in Idaho or will attract capital and better jobs to our state and that’s definitely a good thing.”
The 220,000-square-foot building’s future as the home for most of ISU’s College of Technology programs now appears as bright as ever, but it hasn’t amassed this level of enthusiasm and support without controversy.
A Pocatello City Council denial on a special zoning exception request from Grace Lutheran Church and School in 2010 allowed ISU to purchase the building in 2011 for $3.6 million, $100,000 less than what Grace Lutheran had offered. Then, the first incarnation of the facility was to make it the school’s highly-touted Research and Innovation in Science and Engineering, or RISE, Complex, which folded in 2016 due to internal issues and alleged financial problems.
But in the summer of 2017, in stepped a dedicated alumnus and his wife, William and Karin Eames — for whom the building is named after — with a $2.5 million gift to kick off what would become a $22 million investment into the facility. William Eames’ pledge was the lead gift to a completed $5 million campaign.
ISU garnered another $10 million for the project from the state legislature and $2 million from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation in 2018, the same year it announced it’s master plan for the Eames Complex. In February of 2020, ISU was awarded a $2.3 million economic development administration grant to assist in the completion of the Eames complex by building a separate on-site power generation building.
That grant is the lead development opportunity to an additional $1.3 million that is still needed to complete the project. ISU College of Technology Dean Scott Rasmussen said the university has plans to fund the last remaining part of the project and replenish the money with a later fundraiser. The separate on-site power generation building project is set to go out for bid around the first of January with the hope to have it done by the end of summer 2021, Rasmussen said.
Over the past three years, the Eames Complex has gone through a dramatic change. The majority of the interior of the building has been completely redone, updated, and enhanced to accommodate the growing needs of the College of Technology programs. The bland, warehouse feel of what was once the RISE Complex has been replaced with an explosion of Bengal Black, Roarange, and Growling Gray, the official school colors — which even found their way onto the new metal welding booths, a custom job from the manufacturer, said ISU President Kevin Satterlee.
“We think this facility will serve as a great recruiting tool for us,” Rasmussen added. “When our accrediting body for diesel technology visited us a few years ago they said our program was in the top-five in the U.S. but that our facility was not very mom-friendly. Unless we made improvements to our facility they said they wouldn’t be able to accredit our program. This takes us from the stone age and puts us well into good shape for the future.”
The complex is now home to the Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing, Diesel Technology, Welding, Computerized Machining Technology, and Computer Aided Design Drafting programs.
The renovation project significantly strengthened numerous ISU College of Technology programs, including an increase of more than 20 new welding stations, a twofold increase in the number of mechanical lifts for the automotive technology program and four times the available working space for the diesel technology program.
“All of these programs are in really high demand, especially diesel technology, machining and welding,” Rasmussen said. “We went from 40 to 61 booths in welding, which will greatly increase the number of students we can teach in this program, of which we have a huge waiting list for right now. We are going to see many synergies from co-locating programs such as on-site power and diesel technology, which have typically been located in separate buildings across town from each other.”
Rasmussen continued, “We are also really excited about auto-tech because we have double the amount of lift spaces we had before, and we are going to start teaching electronic car repair.”
The new facility provides students with the hands-on technical training required for their fields of study while also simulating the real-world working environments they will enter upon graduation.
Notwithstanding the massive improvements to many ISU College of Technology programs, the Eames Complex still has approximately 30 percent of the building dedicated specifically for research and development.
“The beauty of this facility now is we are teaching the hands on and the theoretical in one building and those all go together,” Satterlee said. “For me, there has never been a valid reason to think of the technical college and academic part of the college as two separate entities and this an area where we can truly show that it is all one university training students from what they want from career technical to doctoral and everything in between.”