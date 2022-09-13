ISU TRIO Upward Bound

ISU TRIO Upward Bound helps high school students prepare for college.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Diana Cortez was a junior at Idaho Falls High School when she was pulled out of class by an advisor from Idaho State University’s TRIO Upward Bound program. She’d been active with TRIO since middle school, participating in its Educational Talent Search program that supports students as they strive to earn their high school diploma.

The Upward Bound Program was the next step for her, if she wished to pursue it.