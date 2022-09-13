POCATELLO – Diana Cortez was a junior at Idaho Falls High School when she was pulled out of class by an advisor from Idaho State University’s TRIO Upward Bound program. She’d been active with TRIO since middle school, participating in its Educational Talent Search program that supports students as they strive to earn their high school diploma.
The Upward Bound Program was the next step for her, if she wished to pursue it.
“My advisor asked me if I was interested in joining the program, explained I could spend summers at ISU and get credit for it, and I’d get a stipend,” Cortez said. “I thought that was pretty interesting and applied.”
Now Cortez has entered her second year at ISU with all attentions on completing a pre-med track, with the hope of going into family medicine or surgery. It was the Upward Bound program, she explained, that helped provide tools that gave her a clearer sense of how to navigate the world of college and get her where she is today.
“It helped me find resources and expand on what I wanted to do and what I already knew,” she said. “It helped me connect to what possibilities were in my field, and what different prospects looked like. It was a very good tool.”
During her junior and senior years in high school, Cortez was able to live on campus and attend classes at ISU to get an idea of what she could expect from college. It was a “good gateway into the experience” of what schooling after high school offers, she said.
Cortez is one of roughly 140 students that the Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math/Science programs at ISU support each year. And due to its high student success rates, both programs recently received federal grants to continue to support local high school students from Southern Idaho as they prepare for postsecondary studies.
“The national grant competition is extremely competitive and requires intense student success metrics be met in order to secure funding for the next five years of operation,” a press release from TRIO’s Upward Bound office explained back in late July.
Upward Bound received a $2.2 million grant while the Upward Bound Math/Science program was awarded nearly $1.5 million from the United States Department of Education to continue to help fund its endeavors.
Both programs target 9th through 12th graders who are first-generation college students and/or limited-income students. Each program provides free transportation to its events, and there are no costs for the student participating. In addition to offering a six-week residential academy like the one that Cortez took, they also offer other services as well.
“We do exploration of interests, and tutoring during the academic year,” said Danielle Wylie, Director of Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math/Science programs. “We do everything we can to get them into a better position to help them get into whatever college they wish to go to.”
Wylie stated that many students involved with Upward Bound do attend Idaho State University where the TRIO offices are located, but that the students can attend any college they wish to pursue.
“Just this last weekend we went on a summer trip to Salt Lake to visit Weber State and the (University of Utah),” she said back in August. “So a lot of our students go to ISU, but we encourage them to explore and see what fits them best.”
Such was the case for Aberdeen local Dulce Pelayo, who joined the Upward Bound program and chose to attend the College of Idaho to pursue her interests in accounting.
“TRIO was a really good opportunity for me to get out there and an introduction to the outside world,” said Pelayo. “I was interested in learning more about college, how to apply for scholarships, and I wanted more connections, because Aberdeen is small. Upward Bound was able to introduce me to all different kinds of people and get me the resources that I needed to get me to where I am today.”
Cortez also echoed this sentiment, explaining how forming a strong relationship with advisors has the potential to open doors for students.
“If you befriend them, not only are you getting a resource towards your education, but you’re also getting connections,” she said. “Chances are they know people that are in the field you want to study in…I think it’s a good way to connect and just have that assurance that you are not left in the dark.”
The Upward Bound Classic grant will go towards assisting five Bannock County and Power County high schools, while the Math/Science program will serve four high schools in Bingham and Bonneville County.
Wylie encourages students interested in learning more about the Upward Bound programs to visit isu.edu/trio for more information.
“There are a variety of ways to qualify for the program, so for interested students I recommend getting in touch with us and we can help them through the application process,” she said.