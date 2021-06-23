POCATELLO — Idaho State University will soon break ground on a spacious alumni gathering place that's been planned for more than two decades.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the future 26,281-square foot alumni center, to be located at the corner of East Bonneville Street and Memorial Drive, is scheduled to take place at the site at 11 a.m. on July 8.
The estimated cost of the project is about $11.5 million, according to a university press release. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.
The facility, to be called the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center, will have meeting rooms, will serve as an events center and will provide a place for the university's 85,000 living alumni to gather, according to the press release.
"I think it's a transformational building for ISU and it's really the type of home our alumni need because they'll find support services, opportunities to get involved with current students and really it'll be a launching point for connecting with ISU and your former classmates," said Ryan Sargent, executive director of alumni relations and advancement communications.
The university plans to retain ownership of its current alumni gathering place, the Magnuson Alumni House, located at 554 S. Seventh Ave. It remains uncertain what future purpose Magnuson Alumni House will serve, but all alumni operations will be based out of the new building.
Hundreds of alumni have worked to raise private funds for the facility throughout the years, and the effort gained momentum in 2017, when alumnus Jack R. Wheatley pledged $2 million toward the facility, according to the press release. Campus officials said they've raised another $6 million since Wheatley pledged his gift, including a $1.5 million contribution from ICCU.
The university will contribute an additional $2 million in reserve funds for the center.
In late May, the Idaho State Board of Education granted ISU permission to increase its budget for the project by $2.5 million to account for increasing labor and construction costs. The ISU Foundation will serve as the guarantor of the additional funds, officials said.
The center will have a large courtyard and will also house a sports hall of fame and displays honoring notable alumni.
Donations can be made at isu.edu/alumnicenter.