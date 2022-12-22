Costumes

The seemingly endless racks of costumes made for various theater performances at Idaho State University since 2004.

 June Polk/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Theatre Department is happy to announce its next show, “Cendrillon,” which is an opera performance of the classic story “Cinderella.” Unlike many previous plays held at Stephen’s Performing Arts Center, this play will be held in Frazier Hall to accommodate a full orchestra to perform alongside the actors.

Tara Young, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance and professor of costume design, described the decision to perform at Frazier Hall despite the additional labor of moving the entire set and crew for “Cendrillon.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.