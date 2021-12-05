Front row from left: Emily Turpin, Erika Lazaro, Jenifer Juarez Garcia, Sansar Kharal, Lauren Smith, Jessica Moss and Shelby Williams are pictured with Pocatello emergency services personnel after receiving an award for helping save a man's life at Idaho State University's Reed Gym & Student Recreation Center.
POCATELLO — A group of Idaho State University students and campus gym staff acted quickly to help save the life of a man who collapsed in cardiac arrest during a workout.
The incident happened in October, when a person who was exercising at Reed Gym & Student Recreation Center on the Pocatello campus fell to the gym's floor, immediately attracting the attention of other gym-goers.
Emily Turpin, Erika Lazaro, Jenifer Juarez Garcia, Sansar Kharal, Lauren Smith, Jessica Moss, Shelby Williams and Karen Homstad sprung into action.
Story continues below video
Turpin, a certified nursing assistant and a current ISU nursing student, was the first person to witness the man fall. She immediately began CPR and called for assistance before applying an automated defibrillator to the man.
Karen Homstad, the associate director of campus recreation at ISU, had just walked into work at the gym that day when she saw the medical emergency. Homstad said she and some other gym staff members have CPR training and all knew where the AEDs were in the building.
"We were able to get the AED on our patient within four minutes so that his heart did get a rhythm back and when the paramedics arrived we were able to continue to keep a weak pulse," Homstad said, adding that "if no one puts that AED on and it's just a person sitting there without any oxygenated blood flowing until they get medical attention, the outcome would be much worse."
For their actions, the Pocatello Fire Department presented all eight of the students and gym staff with a Citizens Life Saving Award on Friday.
Kim Stouse, a spokesperson for the fire department, said it was important to them to recognize this group's life-saving actions because too often bystanders are afraid to act during a medical emergency for fear of hurting the person.
"If someone's in cardiac arrest, the only thing you can do is help them. You're not going to hurt them, because if you do nothing, they're going to die," Stouse said. "It only takes one person to act and generally just that one person going forward will help others to come forward and help."
Homstad said the man made a full recovery and has been back in the gym.
"Our patient has actually been back at the gym, working out and walking. This person is very healthy, so it just reiterates the message that this can happen to anyone unexpectedly," she said. "But I was so impressed with our response overall. It's just incredible and he's so grateful for the response."