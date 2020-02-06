POCATELLO — Idaho State University officials have started the process of developing a new strategic plan to guide the institution for a decade, beginning in 2022.
The current plan covers five years and was implemented in 2018.
"That plan was really meant to serve the university through presidential transition," said Dani Dunstan, ISU's chief of staff, adding the current plan emphasizes recruitment, retention and community engagement.
Dunstan said the new plan should be finalized and approved by the State Board of Education before the current plan expires.
An educational meeting about the process has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, with faculty, staff, students and administrators invited to meet in the Little Wood River Room on the Pocatello campus, Room 845 of the Meridian campus, the Bennion Conference Room on the Idaho Falls campus and Hepworth 144 C in Twin Falls.
Speakers will include State Board President Debbie Critchfield, ISU President Kevin Satterlee, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities President Sonny Ramaswamy, a guest panel of experts in higher education and State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman.
Dunstan said the document will provide a planning tool to help the university be thoughtful in determining how to best serve its students and the state.
"A good strategic plan will provide the institution direction — what our identity is and where we are going," Dunstan said. "It will allow us to make institutional decisions that align with our vision and our mission."
Doubling the duration of the plan should give the university more time to meet its goals. ISU and the State Board of Education will review the plan together regularly after it's implemented, and there will be opportunities to make adjustments, Dunstan said.
"It takes a fair amount of time to make the type of progress in higher education on doing some of those big things, and when you have those visionary ideas you want to make sure and set that goal and provide the time to achieve it," Dunstan said.
Dunstan said the university will follow a seven-phase process to implement the new strategic plan. The first phase — led by a six-member steering committee — involved creating the process, itself.
A 28-member leadership committee recently hosted its kickoff meeting to enact additional phases. The members will serve as a conduit with the campus community, Dunstan said.
The Monday meeting will fulfill the second phase, which entails campus-wide education about the process and the goals.
The third phase will involve assessing the university's strengths, weaknesses, threats and values. ISU's mission and vision statements and values will be updated during phase four. Phase five involves setting goals and objectives. Phase six calls for establishing measurements to determine if goals and objectives are being met. Phase seven is approval of the plan by the State Board of Education and ISU's accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.