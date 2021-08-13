POCATELLO — John Young and his communications students will now have much better equipment at their disposal and will be affiliated with the premier network in sports journalism when they cover Idaho State University games.
Starting this season, every home Bengal men’s football and basketball and women’s basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball game will be live streamed on ESPN+.
Young’s production team was slated to live-stream the ISU women’s soccer exhibition with Salt Lake Community College at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 as a trial run of working with ESPN+, commencing a new era for Bengal sports.
For the past few years, Big Sky games have been offered free on Pluto TV, which is an internet television service owned by ViacomCBS Streaming. Young believes the conference has raised its profile by reaching an agreement prior to this season with ESPN. Young, who is director of sports broadcasting at ISU and also works as a video production assistant lecturer, believes the prestige ESPN brings will also provide his production team members with “invaluable real-world experiences.”
Young’s students are paid for their work.
“We all, myself included, can go forward saying, ‘I produced for ESPN. I produced for Disney Streaming.’ We’re now working with globally recognized brands,” Young said.
Some other forthcoming Bengal sporting events that will be carried include the Aug. 19 soccer game against Utah State University, volleyball games on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the Sept. 4 football game against North Dakota.
Young explained the Big Sky Conference gave each university $60,000 to upgrade broadcasting equipment as part of the agreement, which enabled ISU to purchase two modern video cameras. The university has also invested in wireless technology upgrades and new communications systems.
Young will need larger teams to cover events for ESPN, increasing staffing for a typical game from three to four people to four to seven people, he said.
“This is encouraging us in a number of ways to step it up,” Young said. “ESPN sent me a 600-page manual on producing nationally branded sports content.”
ESPN+ requires viewers to download an app and pay a $6.99 monthly fee, though special bundling deals are also available.
Despite the cost, Steve Schaack, senior associate athletic director for external operations at ISU, believes the university and Bengal fans are definitely coming out ahead regarding their ESPN affiliation.
“I think the big deal about this is you have the ESPN name attached to what we do,” Schaack said, adding it took time to train Bengal fans how to find their games on Pluto. “Now more people across the country can watch the games.”
Schaack said Bengal softball will be covered for the first time this season.
“We’re having to make some infrastructure updates to softball so we can have internet. We had to work on getting internet at the field,” Schaack said.
Schaack believes the network change will also help Bengal sports programs in recruiting efforts.
On Pluto, TV and radio coverage shared a play-by-play done by common announcers. For ESPN, Dylan Carder, the morning news anchor at KIFI, will offer play-by-play for all of the TV broadcasts. Young and Schaack are working on finding color commentators.