Idaho State University College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle welcomes more than 50 Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 paraprofessionals to campus to learn about becoming certified teachers.
POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have teamed up to address local teacher shortage challenges by creating education pathways for teaching assistants to become certified teachers.
The Idaho State University College of Education recently launched a Para to Certified Teacher program, which provides that pathway for paraprofessionals, or teaching assistants, in an entirely online platform.
The program aims to help paraprofessionals earn a bachelor's or master's degree and teaching certification in elementary education or special education through ISU by joining either the university’s Online Teacher Education Program or the Master of Arts in Teaching program.
The program is the result of meetings early this year between ISU College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle and School District 25 Human Resource Director Brenda Miner. McGivney-Burell and Miner said one way to address the teacher shortage would be to provide a flexible, affordable pathway for paraprofessionals to become certified teachers.
“Because of their passion and commitment to students and first-hand experience in the classroom, paraprofessionals are well positioned to become certified teachers,” ISU wrote in a news release. “This new partnership will give paraprofessionals the tools and support needed, both from the College of Education and from their current employer, SD25, to reach their academic and career goals.”
The College of Education has up to $1 million generated by the Albion Center for Professional Development to invest in scholarships to support the education of the paraprofessionals who decide to enroll in the program.
McGivney-Burelle said all of the faculty and staff in the College of Education were asked to provide input on the best ways to invest Albion revenue and “the idea that rose to the top was scholarships.”
"Since Albion revenue is generated from P-12 teachers across the country, we believe that it is important to give back to the profession of teaching,” McGivney-Burelle. “We are thrilled to partner with School District 25 on this project and look forward to working with local paraprofessionals who want to earn a college degree and teacher certification.”
Those who wish to learn more about the College of Education’s OTEP and MAT programs should visit isu.edu/education.