POCATELLO — Idaho State University announced Wednesday it's imposing an indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses effective immediately, citing a rise in coronavirus infections and updated federal guidance on masking for vaccinated people.
The decision, reached Wednesday by university officials, comes as many students and staff prepare to return to classrooms for the fall semester at the end of August.
Stuart Summers, a university spokesman, said in an email that the face coverings requirement applies to indoor spaces for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The university is not implementing physical distancing requirements, he said, and masks are not required outside on any of the school’s campuses.
Summers said the masking policy will be reviewed every two weeks and will be removed “when the local situation improves.”
Across Idaho, just over 750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the most recently updated data from the Idaho Division of Public Health.
Southeast Idaho reported 277 confirmed active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Two area residents in their 60s and 70s, both from Bannock County, died from COVID-19 in the week between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, according to Southeast Idaho Public Health data.
ISU and many public school districts in Southeast Idaho had hoped to start the upcoming academic year with optional masking policies for their students following a year of strict health safety protocols.
But with the arrival of the more contagious coronavirus Delta variant in the region, rising infection rates and new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidance for vaccinated individuals, school officials are having to revisit the issue.
The CDC recommended on July 27 that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings and areas with potentially substantial transmission rates. The announcement was a change from the agency’s guidance just weeks earlier that said vaccinated people could ditch their masks because they’re less likely to contract and spread the coronavirus.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee wrote in an email to faculty and staff provided to the Idaho State Journal that he was hoping this school year “would look more like pre-pandemic years.”
“But sharp increases in the Delta variant of COVID-19 are extremely concerning,” Satterlee said in the email on Wednesday. “This variant is highly contagious, spreading quickly in our communities, and causing an increase in breakthrough cases.
“With this information in mind, and based on the current health data, we are amending our on-campus guidance for face coverings to best support in-person instruction and on-campus activities.”
While ISU has made its decision on masking, public school districts across Southeast Idaho are still mulling over the issue as K-12 students also prepare to return from summer break.
Dave Mattson, chairman of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, told the Journal the board would be discussing mask mandates and likely make a decision at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Mattson said the board is expected to hear from local public health experts and school district administrators, who will present COVID-19 data and make recommendations to inform the group’s decision on masking requirements.
Mattson has spoken unfavorably of bringing back a mask requirement among the district’s schools, but he said he would rather see children wear masks in classrooms than see school buildings close like they did in 2020.
“Our No. 1 concern is the safety of the children,” he said. “Last year we closed schools. Well, that's bad. That's bad. That hurts kids like nobody's business, and their education and their safety is our top priority.”
American Falls School District 381 Superintendent Randy Jensen and the Marsh Valley School District did not return an inquiry into whether the districts will impose a face coverings mandate.
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said her agency supports the CDC’s guidance on masking in schools, which as of Aug. 4, says that K-12 school students, staff, teachers and visitors should wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.
“They’re the public health leaders in our country,” Mann said of CDC officials. “They have a high level of expertise. Their recommendation is that schools go back with masks in place and we agree with that.”
Southeast Idaho has seen an “upswing” recently in coronavirus cases among residents age 18 and under, as well as in the 19 to 40 age group, Mann said. But vaccination rates in school-age children have not seen such an uptick.
The region’s public health agency reported this week that 11% of children aged 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 20% of 16- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated; and 28% of 18- to 24-year-olds are vaccinated with two doses.
Mann said while her agency supports the CDC’s guidance on masking against the backdrop of low vaccination and increasing infection rates, it also recognizes that school districts have the power to choose how they want to approach masking.
“We will work with them and support them, whatever their decision is,” she said.