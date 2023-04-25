POCATELLO — For the past 10 years, Idaho State University professor Bruce Finney has been contributing research toward finding an answer to a world-wide question that’s been a fiery topic of debate for twice as long.
Have humans impacted the planet to such an extent that it’s time to slap a new label onto our geological time period?
If you scour scientific forums on the internet, you’ll find in-depth debates from both naysayers and supporters alike. And while the International Union of Geological Sciences has yet to adopt this proposed new epoch — titled the Anthropocene — scientists like Finney have been working hard to pinpoint the best place on Earth that clearly defines and dates the successor of our current time period, the Holocene.
“There is no doubt the planet has been changed by humans, but to make it an official geological definition it needs to pass certain criteria such as when did it happen, and where on earth, in the geological record, is the best place that defines it?” Finney said in an email to the Journal.
There are currently nine locations in the running that scientists have dubbed “golden spike” sites whose sediment core materials are being studied extensively to find more answers. Some of these locations include Crawford Lake in Canada to Palmer Ice Sheet in Antarctica to Flinders Reef in Australia, but the one that Finney himself concentrated on is marine sediment in Beppu Bay, Japan.
“A golden spike site is the best candidate for a location where the beginning of a marker event is clearly defined and accurately dated,” Finney said in a news release. “Markers are things like chemicals, particles and fossils that can be found at locations around the globe. The sediments in Beppu Bay are a special type that preserves annual layers, like tree rings, and happen when there’s no oxygen in the deeper ocean waters. The lack of oxygen also allows for some types of fossils, like fish scales, to be preserved. It’s rare to find scales because they usually dissolve away.”
Finney, along with a team of other scientists including principal investigator Michinobu Kuwae, an associate professor at Ehime University in Japan and a visiting research professor at ISU in 2011, have been researching Beppu Bay for over a decade.
Kuwae and Finney are respectively the first and second authors of a peer-reviewed paper that describes characteristics of Beppu Bay that lead to the location being nominated as one of the nine sites, Finney explained. Some of the research, which included analyzing sediment core samples, was also done by students and researchers at ISU Stable Isotope Laboratory under his direction.
“Our study of Beppu Bay has been comprehensive in that it showed the substantial recent changes over a long-term perspective,” Finney said in a news release. “It is also helpful because these changes can be accurately dated by counting back the annual layers and because the site occupies a geographical gap which helps show that the changes are found globally. Ocean sites like this are rare, but I suspect there are more out there, and I hope this work inspires other researchers to find more special places like Beppu Bay.”
