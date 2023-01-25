ISU Kevin Satterlee President's Fall Address 2022 (copy)

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee addresses audience members during the annual President’s Fall Address at Frazier Hall last August.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.

laura ashley

No biggie. Just raise tuition. like they do every year anyway. it's going to happen.

