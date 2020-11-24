POCATELLO — Idaho State University has been able to accomplish a lot this year despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Kevin Satterlee says they have a great deal to celebrate and be grateful for.
They’ve completed some major renovation projects, earned several awards and grants, and continued educating students in person and online.
“We have a lot to be thankful for as a university,” Satterlee said, adding that all of their efforts are culminating in the fact that hundreds of students are getting ready to receive their diplomas. “We’re still accomplishing our mission through this pandemic and I’m really proud of that.”
This fall, ISU celebrated the completion of multimillion dollar renovation projects at the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovations Complex as well as the historic Davis Field.
They were able to redo and update most of the interior of the Eames Complex to better accommodate the growing needs of their College of Technology Programs.
They also widened the soccer field at Davis Field to meet NCAA requirements for competitions and tournaments, improved the drainage system, added a new set of aluminum bleachers on the west side and replaced the east side bleachers with a terraced grass hillside for informal seating in addition to other upgrades.
“It was a major multimillion dollar project that took years of planning and construction,” Satterlee said. “It pays tribute to the past and also celebrates where we’re headed as a university.”
And they’re not done making improvements yet. Satterlee says they’ve secured all of the funding they need to build a new Alumni and Visitors Center and are just waiting on final approvals to begin that project. He hopes they will be able to break ground next spring.
ISU has celebrated several other successes this year.
In late October, the university received a $1.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study intermittent streams and the effect they have on downstream water quality, Satterlee said.
In addition, Extraordinary People Awards named Henry Oh, clinical professor and chair of ISU’s College of Technology Health Occupations, its U.S. Professor of the Year in Health Sciences. And ISU doctoral student Stuart Parker won the Best Student Geologic Map Competition at the Geological Society of America 2020 Annual Meeting.
It’s the second year in a row that an ISU student has won, Satterlee said.
But perhaps the university’s greatest victory this year has come in its ability to continue its mission amid the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ISU began reviewing its operational plans before the first confirmed case of the virus — which turned out to be an ISU student in Meridian — in the state.
Satterlee said they had to make changes that required everybody on campus to shift the status quo.
“I’m so amazingly proud of what everyone has accomplished,” Satterlee said, adding that not all universities have been able to continue offering in-person classes and achieve some of the other things they’ve been able to do at ISU.
Prior to the pandemic, Satterlee said they didn’t think they could teach some laboratory courses and College of Technology classes unless students were physically present. But through technology, they’ve created new ways for students to actively participate in their classes whether or not they’re actually in the room.
And now that they know it’s possible, Satterlee says they are looking at ways to make that permanent so they can reach more students in the future.
Satterlee says he’s proud of the faculty, staff and students who’ve accomplished so much this year despite the challenges they’ve faced.
“Eight months ago, the way we did everything changed. Like the rest of the world, we had to adapt,” Satterlee said, adding that it’s been an uncertain and ever-changing situation. “Our faculty, staff and students stepped up and focused on the mission.”