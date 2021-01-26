Idaho State University pharmacy students are using their skills to help in the fight against COVID-19.
They’re working with hospitals, pharmacies and assisted living facilities in Alaska and Idaho to educate people about and administer the new COVID-19 vaccine. Doing so not only helps the students to get the clinical experience they need, but it also gives them a chance to make a big difference in their communities.
Kevin Cleveland, assistant dean and director of Experiential Education in ISU’s College of Pharmacy, says there are staffing shortages in some parts of the country that are making it difficult to administer vaccines and he believes pharmacy students can help fill that need.
“A lot of times students are overlooked as people who can help in crisis situations and our students are well trained,” Cleveland said, adding that giving vaccines is one of the first things they teach their students how to do.
In recent weeks, the students have helped in the process of administering thousands of vaccines.
Scott Morton is based at ISU’s satellite campus at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska, and serves as the local chair of Operation Immunization — a student-led organization affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association — Academy of Student Pharmacists.
Morton says students there helped vaccinate residents and staff at the state-run assisted living facility Anchorage Pioneer Home in early December and are now helping an independent pharmacy in Alaska, Bernie’s Pharmacy, to give vaccines.
Morton believes it’s important for ISU pharmacy students to participate in vaccination efforts in Alaska. The state has given a lot of its vaccines to pharmacies, which can host clinics and vaccinate hundreds of people at a time. But doing so can also put a strain on their services.
“Pharmacies in Alaska still have to keep up their current important work of providing health care and medication to people, and on top of that have to host clinics. It is barely possible for large chain pharmacies to deal with it and impossible for small pharmacies to be able to do it by themselves,” Morton wrote in an email response to the Journal. “So we can help the pharmacies that need it and allow there to be more clinics vaccinating more people at a time.”
In Eastern Idaho, ISU students have primarily been helping Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls administer vaccines to health care professionals and teachers.
“(On Jan. 15), we helped the hospital employees administer over 750 COVID-19 vaccines,” Hannah Galbreth, local chair of Operation Immunization, wrote in an email response to the Journal. “We anticipate more events to occur and will continue to provide support to our local community and rural areas as the vaccine is provided to the general population.”
Galbreth was “incredibly grateful and excited” to get the vaccine, personally, and is happy to help others in the community get theirs, too.
“I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to help give the vaccine to other people,” Galbreth wrote. “It really is a different time to be in health care, and I am happy that I get to help with something so revolutionary.”
ISU students in Meridian have also been doing their part to help in vaccination efforts. Elise Capson, chair of Operation Immunization in that area, said they’ve been volunteering at Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Boise and Nampa recently.
First, the students help get tables and supplies ready for events.
“Student pharmacists then ask patients for consent form paperwork and make sure that the patient understands the vaccine they are receiving. After the vaccine is administered, students counsel patients about common side effects such as arm soreness or tiredness,” Capson wrote in an email response to the Journal. “Lastly, patients are then monitored for any signs of allergic reaction, which has been a rare occurrence. The past couple weeks, ISU pharmacy students have administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines.”
The students have been volunteering at other medical facilities in the area as well.
Capson says the students are making a significant impact in their community.
“Sometimes as students, we lose sight of the reason why we are in a demanding pharmacy program and focus on the next exam,” Capson wrote. “By helping people during our schooling, it helps us to realize that we are here to improve people’s lives which gives more meaning to our studies.”
Morton agrees.
“The opportunity to help others get their vaccine has been an amazing experience in pharmacy school. Everywhere you look in the news, and all everyone is ever talking about is the pandemic that we are currently in,” Morton wrote. “To be able to measurably help and work towards ending the largest health crisis in America is incredibly rewarding, and makes everyone involved feel good about the impact they are making.”