POCATELLO — Idaho State University officials say a fall enrollment decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the university losing $2.7 million compared with what it budgeted for this school year.
ISU's total fall student enrollment dropped by more than 5%, from 12,425 students last fall to 11,786 students this fall.
The university is not planning any additional layoffs or program cuts, however, because its leadership team used conservative revenue forecasts in its budgeting, Dani Dunstan, chief of staff for ISU's Office of the President, told the Journal.
"At this time, the university anticipated modest enrollment declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not need to make any mid-year budget reductions," Dunstan said. "Rather, the university will rely on institutional reserves to manage the enrollment-related deficit."
Undergraduate enrollment declined by 7.5%, mostly due to a reduction of 430 high school students participating in the dual enrollment program — which allows students to earn college credits while still in high school but still counts on university enrollment reports.
“The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, but throughout all of the uncertainty and adjustments to our operations, we have remained focused on our mission of education," ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in a press release. "We know COVID-19 impacted our fall enrollment, and we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students in the spring.”
The university has attributed the loss of dual enrollment participation to "the irregular timing of fall high school operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic." Excluding dual enrollment numbers, the total decline was just 2.1%, according to the university.
Furthermore, Dunstan said the university anticipates dual enrollment participation will stabilize during the spring semester as school districts acclimate to the pandemic.
The enrollment numbers also show good news regarding transfer students and graduate students. ISU enjoyed a 2.9% increase in in-state transfer students and a whopping 41.7% increase in non-resident transfer students.
The university also reported an increase of 143 graduate students, up by 6.9% from last fall.
While dual enrollment students pay $75 per credit, Dunstan said in-state graduate students pay $9,926 per year in tuition. She said some degrees also have professional fees in addition to base tuition.
"Idaho State University has a thriving graduate college, offering students advanced degrees that increase their earning potential in fields that drive Idaho's economy," Dunstan said. "Significant focus has been placed in expanding degrees at ISU to provide these opportunities for Idahoans."